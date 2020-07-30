No Phillies players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.
But a coach and a member of the home clubhouse staff did test positive, the Phillies said Thursday.
All activities are Citizens Bank Park were shutdown Thursday until further notice, the team said.
Philadelphia, which hasn’t played since Sunday, is scheduled to return to the field 3:05 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will also host Toronto on Sunday. In a sign of just how topsy-turvy things have become, the Phillies will be the visiting team in those games because Canada has barred the Blue Jays from playing at home because of the virus.
Philadelphia is caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins new coronavirus outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, has reportedly had 17 players test positive for the virus. The Marlins are still quarantining in a Philadelphia hotel.
