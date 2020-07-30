Marlins Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies Infield Coordinator Juan Castro wipes down the railing during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

No Phillies players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.

But a coach and a member of the home clubhouse staff did test positive, the Phillies said Thursday.

All activities are Citizens Bank Park were shutdown Thursday until further notice, the team said.

Philadelphia, which hasn’t played since Sunday, is scheduled to return to the field 3:05 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will also host Toronto on Sunday. In a sign of just how topsy-turvy things have become, the Phillies will be the visiting team in those games because Canada has barred the Blue Jays from playing at home because of the virus.

Philadelphia is caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins new coronavirus outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, has reportedly had 17 players test positive for the virus. The Marlins are still quarantining in a Philadelphia hotel.

