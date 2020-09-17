Little League canceled its baseball and softball World Series in all divisions, but allowed each state the option to conduct a state tournament.
But with local health and safety restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some leagues and districts were not permitted to operate.
That worked out perfect for two local 12-year-old cousins.
T.J. McBall and Aidan Flanigan have been competing together this summer on the Somers Point All-Stars baseball team. The duo had never been on the same team before.
Somers Point joined the state tournament and included others that did not have a team. The squad consists of the top 12-and-under players from Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Ventnor, Upper Township, Lower Cape May and Northfield little leagues.
“It’s a lot of fun and stuff, because we never get to play together,” said McBall, who is a Somers Point resident and had always played for the local team. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Flanigan, who lives in Erma and typically plays for Lower Cape May, and McBall are rivals each summer, like many players on the team.
But the cousins taking the field together in the same uniform is special.
McBall and Flanigan will finish Little League after this season. Both will compete next summer for local Babe Ruth or other advanced travel leagues.
“It’s been a lot of fun, because we have a special bond,” Flanigan said. “It’s just been really fun to play with him, because we don’t always see each other for a long period of time. It’s really fun to bond with him while we play.“
And being an outsider to the Somers Point Little League does not faze Flanigan.
“It’s a little weird but fun at the same time,” he said. “Everyone is really good with each other.”
Somers Point, which captured the District 16 and Section 4 titles, will compete in the single-elimination, four-team state tournament Sept. 26-27 at the Holbrook Little League Fields in Jackson Township.
Somers Point had never won a 12U sectional title prior to this summer.
McBall, who attends Jordan Road Middle School, and Flanigan, who attends Richard M. Teitelman Middle School, are both in seventh grade.
“That we made it so far together,” McBall said when asked what is the most exciting part about competing alongside his cousin.
“We did a good job this season. I think that we could win (in the state tournament).”
Flanigan agreed.
“I think we are going to do good, because we’ve done good throughout the last two tournaments,” he said. “But it’ll be a rough one this time.”
And having the opportunity to capture the state title with his cousin is just as meaningful.
“We get to spend more time with each other now,” Flanigan said. “Instead of a few games and then we’re done, we just get to keep playing with each other.”
Desiree McBall, T.J.’s mother, said the two cousins have a great relationship outside of baseball, hanging out at every family party or event, playing video games, texting and using TikTok and other social media platforms to remain in contact.
“T.J. has such a love for the game and to be able to play with his cousin is an extra perk,” said Desiree, who drives T.J. to each game and is an adamant fan of her son, nephew and the team.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s so great to see Aidan and T.J. playing together instead of being on rival teams.”
Jack Flanigan, Aidan’s father, echoed that sentiment.
“It’s very cool to see them play together,” Jack said. “I am proud of them both. They are constantly contacting each other and talking one way or another.”
Somers Point manager Nick Wagner had nothing but praise for the cousins.
“As different as they are, one being quiet (McBall) and one being outspoken (Flanigan), they are equally as competitive,” Wagner said.
Somers Point has a 14-man roster. Each player is 12 years old, which can be beneficial against younger rosters. And the cousins’ previous chemistry also helps McBall and Flanigan succeed.
“We grew up together,” McBall said. “When we would play against each other, we would joke around. That’s why we are good together.”
