TV listings for Wednesday, Sept. 15
TV listings for Wednesday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.;GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

MLB 

1 p.m.;MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington

4 p.m.;MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

7 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore

7:05 p.m.;NBCS Phila. — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (radio: 1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 94.1, 100.7 FM)

10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.;FS1, Univision — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2

10 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

11 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

Noon;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thurs.);TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thurs.);TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA 

4 p.m.;CBSSN — New York at Connecticut 

