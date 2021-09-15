TV listings for Wednesday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.;GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
MLB
1 p.m.;MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington
4 p.m.;MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
7 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore
7:05 p.m.;NBCS Phila. — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (radio: 1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 94.1, 100.7 FM)
10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.;FS1, Univision — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2
10 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
11 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
Noon;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thurs.);TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thurs.);TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA
4 p.m.;CBSSN — New York at Connecticut
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.