TV listings for Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys Giants Football

The NFL logo is seen before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

5 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Florida vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Memphis vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Purdue vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oregon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, First Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Detroit (97.3FM)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Dallas (97.3 FM)

8:15 p.m.

NBC — New England at Minnesota (97.3 FM)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. South Korea, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana, Group H, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G, Lusail, Qatar

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Canada vs. Germany

Tags

