TV listings for Thanksgiving Day

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
5 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Florida vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Memphis vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Purdue vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oregon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, First Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL
12:30 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Detroit (97.3FM)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Dallas (97.3 FM)
8:15 p.m.
NBC — New England at Minnesota (97.3 FM)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar
8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. South Korea, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar
11 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana, Group H, Doha, Qatar
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G, Lusail, Qatar
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Canada vs. Germany
