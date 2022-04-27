TV listings for B2 for Wednesday, April 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. ACCN — George Mason at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. ACCN — UConn at Boston College
7 p.m. SECN — Lamar at Texas A&M
MLB
1 p.m. MLBN — NY Mets at St. Louis
4 p.m. MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
6:45 p.m. NBCS Phila.+ — Colorado at Philadelphia (1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 100.7 FM)
7 p.m. MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees
10 p.m. MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5 (97.3 FM)
10 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5 (97.3 FM)
NHL
7:30 p.m. NBCS Phila. — Philadelphia at Winnipeg
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thurs.) FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1
10:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thurs.) TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thurs.) TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
