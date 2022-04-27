 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for B2 for Wednesday, April 27

  • 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. ACCN — George Mason at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. ACCN — UConn at Boston College

7 p.m. SECN — Lamar at Texas A&M

MLB

1 p.m. MLBN — NY Mets at St. Louis

4 p.m. MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

6:45 p.m. NBCS Phila.+ — Colorado at Philadelphia (1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 100.7 FM)

7 p.m. MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees

10 p.m. MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

People are also reading…

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5 (97.3 FM)

10 p.m. TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5 (97.3 FM)

NHL

7:30 p.m. NBCS Phila. — Philadelphia at Winnipeg

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thurs.) FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1

10:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

6:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m. TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thurs.) TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thurs.) TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News