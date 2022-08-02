TV listings for B2 for Tuesday, Aug. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.;SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli U-20 Select Team vs. Auburn, Jerusalem
MLB
7 p.m.;MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Yankees
7:20 p.m.;NBCS Phila. — Philadelphia at Atlanta (1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 100.7 FM)
9:30 p.m.;TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.;NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
9 p.m.;NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Slovakia vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
TBT BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;ESPN — TBT Tournament: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U, Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
Noon;TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Los Angeles at New York
7 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Connecticut
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago
