TV listings for B2 for Saturday, July 30

3ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada

AMATEUR BASEBALL

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.;FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong

2:30 a.m. (Sunday);FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:35 a.m.;ESPNU — W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:30 a.m.;CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

9:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12:30 p.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2 p.m.FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

3:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas

BOXING

9 p.m.;SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

CFL  

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

8:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.;GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

6 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

GYMNASTICS

2:30 p.m.;CNBC — U.S. Classic: Junior Women's Session, Salt Lake City

7 p.m.;CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Women's Session, Salt Lake City

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

6 p.m.;ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Pgf 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Pgf High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m.;FOX — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.;ABC — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas

8 p.m.;ESPN — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas

MLB 

1 p.m.;MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.;FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston (97.3 FM)

7 p.m.;FOX — Minnesota at San Diego or Philadelphia at Pittsburgh or St. Louis at Washington

7:15 p.m.;FOX — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 100.7 FM)

9 p.m.;FS1 — Texas at LA Angels

SAILING

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Livingston

3 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC

7:30 p.m.;PHL17 — MLS: Houston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.;FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:45 p.m.;FS2 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia

SWIMMING

1 p.m.;CNBC — U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped)

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

6 p.m.;ESPN — TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.;TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA 

Noon;ESPN — Seattle at Washington

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

Breaking News