Truex Jr. enters NASCAR season finale out of title contention but not without goals

Martin Truex enters the NASCAR Cup finale in an unfamiliar position: He cannot win the championship.

Truex won the title in 2017 and was runner-up in each of the past two seasons. This year, however, he did not qualify to be one of the four drivers in contention at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Joey Logano, the defending champion, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski are the four contenders, and whoever among them has the best finish Sunday will be the champion.

But Truex, who is seventh in driver points and has one victory this year, looks at the finale and sees opportunities.

“It’s disappointing, for sure. James (Small, crew chief for the No. 19 Toyota) and the guys have done an amazing job this season with no practice and everything else going on with the protocols in place at the shop and whatnot. We just came up a little short and didn’t capitalize on our opportunities to win as many races as we probably should have this season and in the playoffs," Truex said in a statement from Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives.

"That’s not from a lack of effort. It just seems like it has been our year to run second, third or fourth. This is still an important weekend for us as far as points go and to see if we can learn something that will help us looking ahead to next year.”