OCEAN CITY — Triple Crown Baseball won the way it needed to Thursday, beating the Millville Lightning 2-1 in their final game of pool play in the Last Dance World Series.
Not only did Triple Crown, which consists of players from Egg Harbor Township High School, win to finish at 2-1 in the Ocean City Region, but only giving up one run put it in a position to possibly win the region on a tiebreaker. If two teams finish with the same record, the tiebreaker is decided by the fewest runs allowed in the three games.
Triple Crown gave up only five runs in three games, and needed Ocean City to beat the 2-0 BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) in Thursday night’s game that ended too late for Friday’s print edition.
Triple Crown pitcher Gus Buzby entered in the third inning with a 2-1 lead and pitched five no-hit innings, striking out six and walking none. One runner reached on an error.
“I had to limit the at-bats so we could do our thing,” said Buzby, a 17-year-old EHT graduate. “I threw a lot of first-pitch curveballs, and then came back with the fastball and the splitter. They took a lot of first pitches.
“It’s been awesome spending time with these guys. They’re a great group of guys, and it’s awesome to play on this team.”
The Last Dance World Series, with 222 teams statewide, gives teams a chance to play together after the spring high school season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Last Dance is not an official high school event and was not sanctioned by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most sports in the state.
The winner of the Ocean City Region will advance with 31 other regional champions to the single-elimination rounds from July 21-30.
Triple Crown loaded the bases with none out in the fourth and the fifth innings, but didn’t didn’t score.
“We should have scored a lot more runs. It’s been that way this week,” Triple Crown coach Rodney Velardi said. “We got a lot of hits against Holy Spirit but lost 4-3 on a sac fly in the seventh inning (on Wednesday).
“Our kids had a real good time and they were competitive. Our region had some of the best teams in the state. It was a real positive experience and a good time.”
Triple Crown scored both runs in the first inning off Millville pitcher Connor Nurnberg. Justin Sweeney (three hits) singled to center, and Dave Appolonia doubled him in to make it 1-0. Shortstop Ethan Dodd singled to right to drive in the winning run.
“We would have liked to get more runs, but we got it done,” said Dodd, a 17-year-old rising senior. “I have another game tonight, playing for Northfield in the (Atlantic County Baseball League).”
Millville scored in the top of the second inning. Nurnberg walked, and then a balk and a fielders choice put him on third. Darius Watson walked, and Nurnberg scored after a Millville strikeout when Triple Crown tried to throw to second as Watson stole the base. Tyrell Dunn followed with Millville’s only hit of the game, but a run didn’t score.
Some outstanding fielding and clutch pitching by Nurnberg kept Triple Crown from adding to its lead. The senior graduate went six innings, struck out four and walked two.
A 6-5-3 double play in the third inning ended a Triple Crown threat. With the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth, a 6-2-3 double play and a strikeout ended the inning. With the bases loaded and no one out in the fifth, Millville got two force plays at home and a groundout.
“Connor dug in deep when he had to, and we made some great defensive plays,” Millville coach Todd Buonadonna said. “We couldn’t string together the baserunners.
“It (the tournament) was tremendous, we couldn’t have hoped for more. We’ve gone to the beach and had pizza and made tons of memories. We’ve just let them be kids.”
Millville 010 000 0 — 1 1 1
Triple Crown 200 000 — 2 8 1
2B — Appolonia, Sweeney TCB.
WP — Buzby 6k. LP — Nurnberg 4k.
Records — Triple Crown 2-1, Millville 1-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.