The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Putnam Avenue beach in the Strathmere section of Upper Township.
The three competing beach patrols are defending champion Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Upper Township.
The races, in order, are the singles row, the three-person paddle relay, the doubles row, the 3x1-mile beach run relay, the swim, the mixed doubles row, and the four-person surf dash. The doubles row and the beach run will be held simultaneously to save time.
At least one female will be on each team in the paddle relay, the beach run relay and the surf dash.
Putnam Avenue beach is located approximately a half-mile south of the Deauville Inn in Strathmere in U.T.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
