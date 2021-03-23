Treatment of women's NCAA tournament shocks South Jersey athletes and coaches

NCAA President Mark Emmert wrote that “a number of balls were dropped” at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in San Antonio, and that he will ultimately determine “exactly how we found ourselves in this situation,” according to an ESPN report.

The NCAA had run 8,015 tests through Saturday with only one confirmed positive at the women’s tournament using daily antigen testing. The men are using daily PCR tests, considered more accurate. A few false positives at the women’s tournament have been quickly retested using the PCR test.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer issued a statement Saturday night upset by “evidence of blatant sexism” that is “purposeful and hurtful,” leaving her program feeling betrayed by the NCAA.

Rutgers, C. Vivian Stringer ready to make NCAA Tourney run The Rutgers University women’s basketball is preparing to dance for the second time in three years.

“Women athletes and coaches are done waiting, not just for upgrades of a weight room, but for equity in every facet of life,” according to the statement. “Seeing men’s health valued at a higher level than that of women, as evidenced by different testing protocols at both tournaments, is disheartening.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic City sophomore Sasha Lemons said the reports and pictures from the women’s tournament in Texas made her want to take action.