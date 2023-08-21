The Track Sharks Youth Track and Field Club continues to succeed.

In the winter, the youth team captured the 2023 Indoor Track and Field National Championship. That was the stepping stone for the outdoor season, which resulted in five athletes taking home prestigious accolades on a national stage.

Nylah Miles, of Sicklerville, Gloucester County, won the 9-year-old 100-meter race at the Junior Olympics at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She took home the gold medal after finishing in 13.46 seconds.

Arizona Kiett, Yameenah Carrington, London Dancy and Miles placed seventh in the 9-year-old 4x400 relay, earning All-American status. The top eight finishers in each event became All-Americans. Carrington is from Galloway Township, and Kiett is a Mays Landing native.

Thousands of athletes competed in the national event from July 29 to Aug. 5.

“I am proud of everyone who qualified,” said Track Sharks coach Anthony Miles, who is Nylah’s father. “You have to be special to make it to that level and that far. The Junior Olympics are like the Mecca at that level of youth track, so I am just really proud of all my athletes and coaches.”

To qualify for the Junior Olympics, athletes had to have top finishes at the AAU Region II Qualifier from June 30-July 2 at Millersville University in Pennsylvania. The 4x100 and 4x400 team, which Kiett, Carrington, Dancy and Miles compete in, each came in first place.

The 4x100 relay team is the “bread and butter” of the Track Sharks, the elder Miles said, so it was a pleasant surprise when the 4x400 finished as All-American at the national event.

At the regional meet in Pennsylvania, Nylah won the 100 race, and Kiett the 200. Levonn Jackson, the lone boy on the team, won the 800 and placed second in the 500 and fifth in the 200. Carrington was second in the 400, Angel Height fifth in the 800. Cassidy Kiett was sixth in the 400. All competed in the Junior Olympics. Arizona and Cassidy are sisters.

Anthony Miles and assistant Aharon Kiett, who is Arizona and Cassidy’s father, praised the entire team, especially Nylah Miles. Arizona Kiett and Carrington also qualified for the Junior Olympics in 2022.

“After she did not qualify for the Junior Olympics last year, Cassidy exceeded expectations,” Aharon Kiett said. “Last year, after watching her sister go through everything, she wanted nothing more than to follow her sister and have the same accolades.”

“All the kids on the team put in a lot of effort and work in a long season from indoor and outdoor. Indoor just started the ball rolling. For them all to replicate that success was awesome.”

Last year, the Kietts moved from Mays Landing to Blackwood, Camden County. Aharon’s niece, Daizhae’ Brown, a rising junior at Cedar Creek High School, competed in the long jump at the Junior Olympics in the 15-16 division and finished 28th. She was third in the district event.

Brown helps coach the younger girls on Track Sharks.

“It’s like a family affair, and they all did well,” the elder Kiett said.

Aharon Kiett, who went to Atlantic City for his freshman year of high school then transferred to Oakcrest, runs the Track Sharks’ Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts, and works at Bally’s Atlantic City.

For Kiett, teaching the athletes on the team lifelong lessons and developing as individuals is just as important as winning or having good results.

“It’s all about seeing the smiles on their faces and learning what hard work and dedication does,” he added.

Even though the Kietts moved, he still works in Atlantic County and the team’s roots are there.

“Something like that coming out of our area is just great,” Kiett said. “The kids overall, I’m nothing but proud of them.”