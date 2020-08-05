Top-seeded Hammonton and the second-seeded Margate Hurricanes were both beaten Tuesday on the second day of the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs.
Hammonton lost 7-3 to visiting and fifth-seeded Absecon, and the defending league champion Hurricanes lost 6-5 to visiting and third-seeded Ocean City.
The ACBL has a two-bracket, double-elimination first-round format, and through Tuesday all seven teams were still in it.
Absecon (8-6, including regular season and playoffs), scored three runs in the first inning, the key hits being RBI singles by Jim Versage and Brian Perez. Tim Marker went 2 for 4 with a two-run single in sixth inning. C.J. LaFragola was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases.
Reliever Sean McFadden came on in relief of Mike Di Ianni in the third inning with the score 3-3 and pitched three innings to get the win. Player coach Ray Keelan worked the seventh inning.
For Hammonton (9-4), Robbie Petracci hit a two-run homer.
Ocean City 6, Margate Hurricanes 5: Chris Jablonski hit a two-run double in the fifth inning for Ocean City (10-4), and Steve Normane followed with a two-run homer. Nick Nocella had a two-run double in the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Brendan Bean went five innings and struck out seven. Josh Arnold worked the final two innings for the save, and struck out four.
For the Hurricanes (9-4), Monny Strickland had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and four RBIs. Darren Fischer hit a solo homer.
Wednesday's schedule: Tuesday's game between seventh-seeded Egg Harbor City (5-8) and No. 8 Ventnor (0-12) was rescheduled to Wednesday night after it had bad field conditions from the storm. The game is in Bracket B, and the winner will travel to the Margate Hurricanes on Thursday. All three teams have one playoff loss, and Ocean City (2-0 in the playoffs) will meet the remaining Bracket B team Friday.
In Bracket A, Hammonton will host fourth-seeded Margate Green Wave (6-7). Both teams are 0-1 in the playoffs. Absecon (2-0 in the playoffs), will play the Hammonton-Green Wave winner Thursday.
All games are at 7 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.