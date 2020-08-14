PHILADELPHIA – Alec Bohm got the best type of wakeup call Wednesday night.
The Phillies called the rookie third baseman at 11:30 p.m.; and told him they were promoting him from the team’s alternate training facility Allentown, Pa. to the big leagues.
“I was about half asleep,” he said. “I got a nice pleasant surprise.”
Bohm, the team’s top position player prospect, made his major league debut Thursday in Philadelphia’s 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Bohm hit a double down the third base line in his first major league at-bat and finished the game 1 for 4. Philadelphia (5-9) began a three-game series at home against the New York Mets (9-11) on Friday night.
“I was kind of surprised I didn’t really feel that nervous,” Bohm said of his first at-bat. “Once I saw the ball go past (the Baltimore third baseman), I think I just started floating to second. I don’t even remember running.”
Bohm, 23, hit 21 home runs and batted .305 with three minor league teams last season. He played third base but is also projected as a first baseman. There were questions about his defense, however.
On Thursday, in the fifth inning with a man on, Bohm just missed grabbing a hard hit groundball that could have started a potential game-changing double play.
Bohm said it was a play he could have made.
“It was hit hard, but I didn’t take into account the conditions as much as I should have,” Bohm said. “The ball skipped and stayed low.”
Thursday’s starting pitcher Jake Arrieta said it would have been a great play if Bohm had made it. Phillies manager Joe Girardi also saw it as a sure hit.
“It’s a do-or-die play,” the manager said. “I like the fact that (Bohm) expects he should make that play. But it’s not an easy play. He’s going to make it sometimes and sometimes third basemen aren’t going to make that play.
The other question about Bohm is experience. He has never played triple-A baseball. Since this season began, Bohm had been playing in intrasquad games at the team’s alternate training facility.
“It was nice to get out and play a game that actually mattered,” Bohm said. “As much as you try to treat everything in those scrimmages as if it matters equally to a game, it’s just hard to do. The intensity was a lot higher (Thursday) night for sure.”
The Phillies hope Bohm supplies a spark. The Phillies began Friday in last place in the National League East with a .357 winning percentage. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-13) started Friday with a worst winning percentage in the NL at .235.
After Friday night, the Phillies would have played 25% of their 60-game schedule.
“I do think there’s a sense or urgency,” Girardi said. “For us, it’s ironing things out and guys understanding they have the ability to play at this level. They just have to execute. That’s been some of the tough part for us so far. I believe the guys are in a good mental frame of mind. There’s a fight down there (in the clubhouse).”
