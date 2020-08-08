This is a 2020 photo of Spencer Howard of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Spencer Howard, the Philadelphia Phillies’ top pitching prospect, will make his big league debut Sunday.
The Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader of seven-inning games beginning at 1:05 p.m.
“I have no official announcement, but you can expect a young right-hander to start tomorrow,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Saturday. “Whose initials are S.H.”
Veteran right-hander Vince Velasquez is slated to start one of the games for the Phillies. Girardi did not specify which pitcher will start which game.
Howard’s first start is the most highly anticipated debut for a Phillies rookie pitcher since Aaron Nola made his first appearance in 2015.
The Phillies selected Howard in the second round of the 2017 draft out of California Polytechnic State University, where he had walked on and was nearly cut from the team as a freshman.
Howard, 24, struck out 94 and walked just 16 in 71 minor league innings last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander never pitched above Double-A, however.
Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price describes Howard as a polished young guy with a big arm. Howard’s fastball is in the high 90s, and he mixes in a slider, changeup and curveball.
“I think he’s ready to come up and help us,” Price said Saturday. “Getting the first one under his belt — hopefully there’s many more in his career here in Philadelphia — is something we’re all excited to see.”
Howard impressed in his outings at summer camp last month.
“His stuff is electric,” second baseman Scott Kingery said “The ball gets on you really quick. It has good ride. He’s got some nasty off-speed stuff. If the command is there, his stuff is really good.”
Since the season began, Howard has pitched at the Phillies’ alternate training site in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
“The more that Spencer is himself and brings his natural aggression to the ballpark, trusts his stuff and throws it over the plate and allows his catching core to lead him through the game,” Price said, “I think he’ll pitch extremely well.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
080920_spt_swim
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.