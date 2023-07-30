The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center in Ocean City.
The beach patrols of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.
The S.J. Pool Swim is designed like a high school meet, and the event has outstanding college and high school swimmers participating who also are top local lifeguards.
The O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center has a six-lane, 25-meter pool, and the 11 races will each have two heats.
Brigantine Beach Patrol won the team title the last two years, edging Ocean City 83-82 last year and 69-68 in 2021. Ocean City won the team championship 11 times in a row from 2009-19. The event wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
PHOTOS 53rd Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood. Brigantine's Grace Emi, left, placed first in the women's paddle in a neck and neck race with Wildwood Crest paddleboarder Adrienne Bilello.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, (left) Brigantine' s Grace Emig placed first in the women's paddlebord race in a neck and neck race with Wildwood Crest's Adrienne Bilello.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Dolan Grisbaum placed first in the men's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Dolan Grisbaum placed first in the men's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Avalon's Brandon Hontz placed first in the mens run.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Avalon's Brandon Hontz placed first in the men's run.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Avalon's Maggie Murphy placed first in the women's run.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Brigantine's Sean O'neill placed first in the men'ss paddleboard.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Longport's Jordyn Ricciotti placed first in the women's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Longport's Jordyn Ricciotti placed first in the women's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Atlantic City's Sean Blair placed first in the singles row.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
