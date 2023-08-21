Summer fishing is a hit so far.

“Lots of fish” is an appropriate description for what’s going on.

Tautog and triggerfish are two stars, with summer flounder and striped bass still hanging tough.

Plus, there have been plenty of spot fish, sometimes with croaker and kingfish, plus “cocktail” (smallish) bluefish racing around chasing the plentiful baitfish.

One decent recent report comes from Bob Rush owner/captain of the new Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City that has added night trips Mondays and Wednesdays starting 6 p.m.

He said they went 8 miles out and caught striped bass and triggerfish plus a ribbon fish and a lobster for an interesting and unusual night combination.

They also had mahi cruising around the boat but could not get them to bite.

Captain Bob added croaker to list of species on the regular days of inshore trips.

Irv Hurd has been putting his customers on what he described as very good summer flounder and triggers on the inshore ocean runs of the Miss Avalon party boat based at Avalon Sport Fishing Center.

He said both species have been weighing 3 to 5 pounds.

“Can’t complain!” he said Monday. He said they added a few black seas bass.

Mike O’Neill of the open/charter bait Stray Cat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said flounder fishing is great if you can get past the black sea bass.

But when it works, summer flounder measuring 20 to 24 inches are there. It’s “crazy” in some spots, he said.

Water temps where he was fishing inshore were 74 and 75 degrees, and there was a lot of life.

They had mahi following the sea bass as they were being brought to the boat.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate said Monday that it had been a good past week with a lot of keeper summer flounder.

Ed Giacomucci was captain of one of the back-bay pontoon party boats out of Scott’s that had seven keeper summer flounder in two days.

Scott also reported that Lisa and James Texada returned with two keeper summer flounder and two tog.

He said all those fish were caught between the marina and the Longport Bridge.

It is difficult to believe that Labor Day looms in two weeks. And a couple of weeks after that, autumn and fall fishing.

There are lots of fish and bait fish keeping fishers active and smiling from the back bays through the inlets on out to the inshore reefs and wrecks.

Plus, we will get an update this week on offshore fishing from the fleet entered in the 39th renewal of the MidAtlantic big-game classic.

According to tournament director Aaron Hoffman on Monday, that much-anticipated event attracted 181 boats sailing from the co-host Canyon Club in Cape May and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

We have two other important events coming up.

One is the SATFEST surf fishing contest that offers a $15,000 prize for the single-biggest fish caught from the beach in Ocean City on Aug. 27.

This contest was held last year in Atlantic City, and Miguel Rios walked away with $10,000 for the 22-inch summer flounder he caught.

Contest official James Elmore said online signups are preferred. There is a lot of info about this event on NJSATFEST.com

And on Sept. 3, Casting for a Cure will be headquartered at One-Stop. It is billed by Feliciano as a full day of fishing and breast cancer awareness.

Noel said it is a family feel-good day of fishing complete with music and food at the shop located at 416 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.

It is a benefit with special T-shirts for purchase. Noel confirmed that any donations plus money raised by the shirt sales will be donated to improve breast cancer awareness.

Noel’s wife, Awilda, is battling breast cancer. Call One-Stop at 609-348-9450.