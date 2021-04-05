Tog catches pick up nicely after two days of uncooperative weather

The boats headed back off the ocean Monday afternoon had some reports of excellent tautog catches.
The first two days of the tautog season were blowouts, but the weekend got it going.
Tom Daffin was “just running in” to the dock at Utsch’s Marina in Cape May on Monday afternoon when the local scribe called to bug him for a report.
He said they were picking them really good with limits to 8 pounds and lots of throwbacks shorter than the 15-inch minimum.
Daffin said there were a lot of 15- to 17-inch fish in the mix.
The state record of 25 pounds, 13 ounces was caught on the Fishin’ Fever last year.
We are allowed four daily with a minimum of 15 inches for the month of April.
Captain Mike O’Neill of the Stray Cat charter boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Marina was out in ocean with his charter Monday morning when he too took a call from the local bug.
“Good clean, very good fishing!” He was talking about his Saturday and Sunday runs that averaged three keepers per fisher both days.
Green crab was the bait.
Mike is always a good scene-setter. He said the flocks of gannets were thick,and they had 49 degrees water temps ... and no dogfish sharks to intrude on the enjoyment!
Meanwhile, the rocks stars on the Atlantic City jetties were picking tog, too.
Will Martinez is one of the rockpile regulars who checks in with Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
He took the early lead in the One-Stop monthlong tautog contest with fish that weighed 3.2 and 2.2 pounds.
Feliciano is offering $150, $100 and $75 for first, second and third places for the heaviest three-fish total weight. Sign up for free at One-Stop.
Noel said the Atlantic City rocks caught “on fire” with fishers catching tog after the nasty first two days of this tog season Thursday and Friday.
Both Noel and Dave Showell at Absecon Sportsmen’s Center mentioned how busy they were in their shops over Easter weekend.
“A good crazy!” is how Noel described it.
“Surprising!” was what Dave said.
Looks as though a lot of fishers were getting a chance to get going.
Noel said they are catching striped bass at night on the Absecon Inlet rocks. He also said he heard of a few striped bass in the way-over-the-maximum-limit range of less than 38 inches.
Cliff Higbee said Monday from Higbee’s Bait and Tackle that surfcasters working Fortescue Beach are catching a couple of more keeper striped bass, including a 39-inch cow that was safely released. Bloodworm is the baitm and the beach is where it is happening.
He said some who brought their boats there by trailer gave up and pulled the boats out to join the surfcasters on the beach. They are catching “nice” white perch there, too, he added.
Cliff said there have been no signs of bluefish or black drumfish down that way yet, but there is a lot of bunker in Delaware Bay.
Nice white perch are plentiful in just about all the rivers and streams throughout South Jersey, with some striped bass in the mix.
It was good hear from spokesmen for the Landisville Gunning Club that the popular white perch tournament will resume after a year off because of the pandemic.
The contest will be April 17. It offers $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. It is a five-heaviest fish total weight contest with an additional single-heaviest lunker pool division.
The entry fees are $30 per adult, $15 for children age 10 and under accompanied by an adult, and $10 for active or disabled military veterans.
Register in person from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16 at the club located at the corner of Fourth Street and Cape May Avenue in Estell Manor. Bait can be purchased at that time. Or sign up on the club’s website.
Contestants can fish anywhere in the state but must be back at the club by 2 p.m. for the weigh-ins followed by the clambake awards ceremony.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
