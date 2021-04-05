Tog catches pick up nicely after 2 slow days; striper reports also good

He said some who brought their boats there by trailer gave up and pulled the boats out to join the surfcasters on the beach. They are catching “nice” white perch there, too, he added.

Cliff said there have been no signs of bluefish or black drumfish down that way yet, but there is a lot of bunker in Delaware Bay.

Nice white perch are plentiful in just about all the rivers and streams throughout South Jersey, with some striped bass in the mix.

It was good to hear from spokesmen for the Landisville Gunning Club that the popular white perch tournament will resume after a year off because of the pandemic.

The contest will be April 17. It offers $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. It is a five-heaviest fish total weight contest with an additional single-heaviest lunker pool division.

The entry fees are $30 per adult, $15 for children age 10 and under accompanied by an adult, and $10 for active or disabled military veterans.

Register in person from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16 at the club located at the corner of Fourth Street and Cape May Avenue in Estell Manor. Bait can be purchased at that time. Or sign up on the club’s website.