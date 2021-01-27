Tobias Harris sinks game winner as 76ers beat Lebron James and Lakers

Harris finished with 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the. Embiid scored 28 for Philadelphia, and Ben Simmons contributed a triple double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists,

Philadelphia overcame 34 points, six rebounds and six assists from James and 23 points from Davis.

The game was easily the most anticipated of the 76ers season so far.

The Sixers (13-6) entered the contest with the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers (14-5) are not only the defending NBA champion but also currently No. 1 in the Western Conference.

Many fans looked at Wednesday’s game as a measuring stick for the 76ers, whose only wins before Wednesday over teams with a .500 better record were against the COVID-19 depleted Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics without star forward Jayson Tatum.

The Sixers somewhat easy schedule caused some to question just how good Philadelphia is.

Wednesday’s game provided some answers.

'Some people think we hadn't played anybody,” Harris said. “We wanted to go against the champs and see where we're at.”