Tobias Harris sinks game winner as 76ers beat Lebron James and Lakers
Tobias Harris sinks game winner as 76ers beat Lebron James and Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers at 76ers
Mike McGarry

PHILADELPHIA – Coach Doc Rivers will focus on the last three minutes Wednesday night.

Everyone else connected with the Philadelphia 76ers will probably focus on the final result.

Tobias Harris sank a 15-foot pull-up jumper with three seconds left to give Philadelphia a 107-106 win over defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Harris’ heroics came after Anthony Davis sank a driving layup off a pass from Lebron James to put the Lakers up one with 11.2 seconds left.

Harris basket also averted what would have been a nauseating Philadelphia defeat. The Sixers were up 12 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game, but did not score again until Harris’ winning shot.

“It’s hard to kill them,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of the Lakers. “They kept coming back. They kept making shots. We weathered it. We’re really good but we still need to get better.”

Harris was not the primary option on the final play. The Sixers looking for center Joel Embiid on a pick and roll but it was covered. Harris caught a pass from guard Seth Curry at the top of the key, dove left against Lakers defender Alex Caruso and pulled up for the jumper.

“I’m a person that visualizes myself in those spots,” Harris said. “It’s a shot I work on time and time again.”

Harris finished with 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the. Embiid scored 28 for Philadelphia, and Ben Simmons contributed a triple double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists,

Philadelphia overcame 34 points, six rebounds and six assists from James and 23 points from Davis.

The game was easily the most anticipated of the 76ers season so far.

The Sixers (13-6) entered the contest with the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers (14-5) are not only the defending NBA champion but also currently No. 1 in the Western Conference.

Many fans looked at Wednesday’s game as a measuring stick for the 76ers, whose only wins before Wednesday over teams with a .500 better record were against the COVID-19 depleted Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics without star forward Jayson Tatum.

The Sixers somewhat easy schedule caused some to question just how good Philadelphia is.

Wednesday’s game provided some answers.

'Some people think we hadn't played anybody,” Harris said. “We wanted to go against the champs and see where we're at.”

The game was physical with officials whistling 44 fouls. The 76ers led by 16 in the first quarter and by 13 in the third quarter.

The last three minutes gives the Sixers some things to still figure out.

“I thought some of it was self-inflicted,” Rivers said of that stretch. “There's a lot of things from a coaching standpoint you could look at and know you can do better.”

But the first 45 minutes and the way Philadelphia executed on Harris shot are reasons for optimism about the 76ers playoff future.

“There’s always growth in everything,” Harris said. “Where we’re expecting to go, we have to be dam near perfect.”

Wednesday was close enough for now.

