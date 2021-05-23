Tobias Harris erupts for 37, Sixers beat Wizards in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris began to rewrite his 76ers playoff history Sunday afternoon.
If the Sixers are to reach their first NBA Finals since 2001 or win their first championship since 1983, they probably needed a new chapter from Harris each time he takes the court.
Harris scored a career playoff-high 37 points to propel Philadelphia to a 125-118 win over the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of Eastern Conference first-round, best-of-seven series before 11,160 fans at Wells Fargo Center.
“The past two or three months, I’ve been preparing for this type of moment,” Harris said. “This is the nitty gritty. This is the playoffs.”
Washington tried to defend the 6-foot-8 Harris with 6-3 Russell Westbrook, 6-1 Raul Neto and 6-0 Ish Smith. Harris overpowered those defenders to consistently create scoring opportunities. He made two 3-pointers, but all 13 of his other baskets came in the lane. Harris finished 15 of 29 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds.
“The opportunities were there for me to be aggressive and get to my spots and get the shots that I wanted to get,” he said. “It’s a good game for myself.”
Harris has had a shaky playoff history. Sunday was just the fourth time in 17 playoff games with the Sixers that he scored more than 20 points. His previous career playoff high was 29 in Game 3 of a first0round series against the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.
In 16 postseason games with Philadelphia before Sunday, Harris shot 41% from the floor, 31% from 3-point range and averaged 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. But Harris said Sunday he has learned from his playoff experiences.
“I know who I am,” Harris said. “I know my ability.”
Harris’ effort helped the Sixers navigate a rocky start.
Joel Embiid (30 points, six rebounds) was hampered by foul trouble in the first half, scoring nine points in a little more than 10 minutes. Harris had 28 in the first half on 12-of-19 shooting. The Wizards led by one at halftime. It would have been a lot more if it weren’t for Harris.
“He kept us in the game when I was on the bench," Embiid said.
The top-seeded Sixers are the prohibitive favorites to beat the eighth-seeded Wizards. Philadelphia hosted Washington in the season opener in December.
On that night, there were no fans in the building because of the pandemic.
On Sunday, the arena's lower bowl was mostly filled. The crowd was enthusiastic, reacting with each basket and missed shot. The fans were even encouraging, giving Ben Simmons a supportive round of applause after he missed a free throw in the first quarter.
“It felt like 30,000 people in the stands,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We got down in the second quarter, and they never wavered. That gives a team energy.”
The Sixers' defense began to wear on the Wizards in the third quarter. But the outcome wasn’t assured until Embiid sank two free throws to put the Sixers up seven with 14.1 seconds left in the game.
Simmons finished with 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Sixers guard Seth Curry scored 15 and sank a trio of 3s in the second half. George Hill came off the bench to score 11.
Bradley Beal led Washington with 33 points. Westbrook had 16 points, 14 assists and five rebounds.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Wednesday. Much has been made of the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets' “Big Three” of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On Sunday, the Sixers showed they have a Big Three of their own in Harris, Embiid and Simmons.
“Today, we got a real taste of just how focused we need to be night in and night out in every playoff game we play,” Harris said. “That was good for our whole group.”
