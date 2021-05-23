Tobias Harris erupts for 37, Sixers beat Wizards in Game 1

In 16 postseason games with Philadelphia before Sunday, Harris shot 41% from the floor, 31% from 3-point range and averaged 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. But Harris said Sunday he has learned from his playoff experiences.

“I know who I am,” Harris said. “I know my ability.”

Harris’ effort helped the Sixers navigate a rocky start.

Joel Embiid (30 points, six rebounds) was hampered by foul trouble in the first half, scoring nine points in a little more than 10 minutes. Harris had 28 in the first half on 12-of-19 shooting. The Wizards led by one at halftime. It would have been a lot more if it weren’t for Harris.

“He kept us in the game when I was on the bench," Embiid said.

The top-seeded Sixers are the prohibitive favorites to beat the eighth-seeded Wizards. Philadelphia hosted Washington in the season opener in December.

On that night, there were no fans in the building because of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the arena's lower bowl was mostly filled. The crowd was enthusiastic, reacting with each basket and missed shot. The fans were even encouraging, giving Ben Simmons a supportive round of applause after he missed a free throw in the first quarter.