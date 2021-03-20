 Skip to main content
There's no video proof but Stockton men's basketball team falls at Buzzer in NJAC final
There's no video proof but Stockton men's basketball team falls at Buzzer in NJAC final

020221_spt_stocktonmen

On Jan. 29 2021, at Stockton University, Men's basketball practices before their season opener on Feb.5. Coach Scott Bitner runs through a set of drills with his team.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The live feed of the New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s college basketball championship froze with one second left Friday night.

Stockton University probably wished it stayed that way.

Kayton Darley sank a 3-pointer with one second left to give New Jersey City University a 79-77 win over Stockton in Jersey City. The shot capped an amazing comeback. Stockton led by 21 with 14 minutes left in the game and by 10 with six minutes remaining. NJCU closed the game on a 13-2 run.

NJCU live streamed the game. The video froze just as Darley released the winning shot. When it returned a few minutes later, the game was over, and the Gothic Knights were celebrating.

Stockton led 77-76 with 17 seconds left but missed two foul shots. That set the stage for Darley’s shot from the left wing.

Tariq Baker led Stockton (5-4) with 20 points. Kyion Flanders scored 14 and had seven assists for Stockton. D.J. Campbell scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Ospreys.

Derryn White and Darley each scored 17 for the Gothic Knights (7-1).

0 comments

