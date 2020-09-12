MILLVILLE — Gino Angella started racing motorcycles 20 years ago.
The 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resident enjoys the challenge and aims to improve each time he takes his No. 23 yellow and white Yamaha bike on the track.
But, more importantly, he just wants to have fun.
Angella was one of the many riders Saturday in the MotoAmerica Championship Series at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
Millville is the sixth stop of nine in the tournament’s tour. The three-day series started Friday and will conclude Sunday.
“We always love coming out to New Jersey,” said Angella, who added it was his fifth time racing at NJMP in the last seven years (twice for MotoAmerica and three times for the American Historic Motorcycle Association tournament).
“You get to be out here and see a good part of the Northeast that many people don’t know is here. This track is really fun and has a little bit of everything and all kinds of challenges. We really enjoy riding here.”
Many spectators came out to support the racers. And the atmosphere could not have been any better.
Sunny skies, perfect weather and, of course, the sounds of engines roaring around the track — some bikes in the more advanced classes topping 190 mph — highlighted the event Saturday.
And it was a welcomed theme after Friday, which was mostly wet and damp and made the series opener more difficult for riders and fans.
“This is great,” said Jason Woodward, 51, of New Hartford, Connecticut. “This is a magnet for motorcycle enthusiasts in the Northeast.”
Woodward and his friend, Dan Bobnick, 51, of upstate New York, come every year to NJMP to watch this event because this stop is the closest location in the tour for both of them. The duo hopped on their bikes early Friday, rode to Millville and are staying at a local hotel to not miss any of the action over the weekend.
Woodward and Bobnick endured the rain Friday for the love of the sport. Both praised the venue at NJMP.
“There’s nothing like it,” Woodward said. “It is a step away from electronics and being on your phone. I love being out here in this environment. Everyone is friendly. We both enjoy it.”
Bobnick anticipates MotoAmerica each year.
“It’s something we both mark on our calendars.” he said. “This is the best bang for the buck. … This is an experience second to none.”
Lance and Marianne Thebodeau and daughter Mackenzie Parker, 10, left their New Hampshire home at 4 a.m. Saturday to attend the event. Lance said they are fans and have attended this series at NJMP before.
But it was Mackenzie that requested to come this year.
“It’s just fun,” Mackenzie said with a smile.
“I didn’t expect this many people,” Lance, 43, added. “Four years ago it was packed, and I think it’s like that (Saturday). As many things that aren’t getting attended right now, it’s good to see that MotoAmerica is growing.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements of the season’s original dates. NJMP had a limit of 3,000 spectators Saturday. Racers are normally seen walking around and talking to and greeting fans at past events, but not Saturday.
Signs were posted to remind people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"The weather is fantastic,” said Dave Angstadt, who rode his bike with his friend, Rick Tull, from Dover, Delaware, to Millville. Both are 62 and big fans of motorcycle races.
“Last year (when the friends were at MotoAmerica at NJMP) we were sweating,” Angstadt said. “The atmosphere is great. It’s so good to see everyone out and about trying to beat this COVID thing.”
“I’m enjoying this,” Tull added.
The five race classes in the series are Superbike (1,000 cubic centimeters superbikes), Stock (the feeder class for Superbike), Supersport (600-cc motorcycles), the Junior Cup, an entry-level class open to riders from ages 14-28, and the Twin Cup (twin-cylinder engine).
Angella competes in the Twin Cup.
”The atmosphere is great,” said Angella, who is a full-time airplane pilot. “They always have a lot of fans. That makes it exciting. That makes it fun for the riders to see people excited about racing and motorcycles … in just enjoying the fans and being at the racetrack.”
Madison Blickos, 19, was there to cheer on her friend, Ben Smith, who was racing in the top class. Madison was joined by her father, Andrew, sister, Teghan, and mother, Tracey. The Blickoses live in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Ken Farilane, 65, of Toms River, and Ronnie Lovenberg, 70, of Howell, were among many fans checking out the many bikes on display. Both said the environment and setup at NJMP was beautiful and were enjoying the experience.
The Raphael family — Rommell, 33, Georgie, 32, Harley, 4, and Hunter, 2 — drove from the Bronx, New York, to cheer on Corey Alexander, who is one of the primer racers in the SuperBike class. Rommell said this was his third time coming to NJMP, but his first for MotoAmerica.
And it won’t be his last.
“I love the high-speed corners of the track,” Rommell said. “It’s so beautiful and so wide open for everyone. It’s really nice. Such a beautiful day.”
