The Philadelphia 76ers are exploring the possibility of building a new basketball arena at Penn's Landing, and the team is lobbying local officials to get behind a plan to help finance construction with taxpayer support, The Inquirer has learned.
The proposal, sure to spark intense debate, is the latest in a long history of disputes over how to revitalize the Delaware River waterfront and where to put sports complexes in Philadelphia. The team wants to move out of the Wells Fargo Center, which it shares with the Flyers and which is owned by Comcast Spectacor, by the 2031 season, according to a planning document viewed by The Inquirer. The document is a draft of talking points for the Sixers' lobbying efforts.
The team is proposing to finance the project using the state Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ) program, which allows development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area. It was used to fund the construction of an arena in Allentown.
The document says that no direct appropriation of taxpayer money would be needed, and that the NIZ would be funded through future city and state tax revenue. It suggests that Sixers representatives have already discussed the proposal with leaders of local and state transit agencies. And it touts a promise of $1 billion in economic benefits for communities of color through construction and operations.
"The 76ers have long enjoyed a strong relationship with Comcast Spectacor, but the organization is exploring all options for when its lease ends at Wells Fargo Center in 2031, including a potential arena development at Penn's Landing," a Sixers spokesperson said Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Comcast Spectacor declined to comment.
The proposal comes as the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. continues a years-long effort to reshape Penn's Landing, and as the city moves forward with a separate project to "cap" I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets by building a park over the highway that has long cut off Philadelphia from its waterfront.
The DRWC in October put out a call for developers to propose residential buildings with ground-floor shops and restaurants on two sites near the northern and southern tips of Penn's Landing's central strip between Market and South Streets. But the Sixers are now courting lawmakers to support their proposal instead.
State Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D., Phila.), who chairs the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, has invited other elected officials to a meeting Friday with Steve Crawford, a lobbyist hired by the Sixers. Kinsey's office did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
The push for a new arena comes six years after the New Jersey Economic Development Authority awarded the Sixers $82 million in corporate tax breaks to build a 120,000-square-foot practice facility in Camden. The team also won a property tax abatement. Earlier this year, the EDA sought to recoup $400,000 in tax credits, saying the team's award had been improperly calculated.
Democratic State Rep. Mary Isaacson, who represents the area, said she's keeping an open mind until all proposals are made public. She expressed hope that whatever project moves forward will finally reconnect the waterfront with Center City.
"We want to make sure it is all very complimentary and tie in our city to the waterfront, finally," Isaacson said.
Harris Steinberg, who led a committee 12 years ago that helped envision what is now the waterfront's master plan, said the Sixers' proposal could work "if it actually contributed to the urban fabric." But Steinberg, now executive director of the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation at Drexel University, said he was skeptical the arena would leave public space around it to create an accessible, public waterfront.
The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is about 15 acres, he noted. The site the Sixers are seeking has less than 8 acres available for development. If the arena took up the entire space, he said, "they need to go back to the drawing board. This is public space and it's designed that way in perpetuity."
-Staff writer Keith Pompey contributed to this article.
