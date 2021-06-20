The process is over; Hawks eliminate 76ers in Game 7

PHILADELPHIA — Trusting the process sounded like so much fun back in 2013.
Lose for a few years, draft some stars and contend for championships for the next decade.
Real life, however, is often more complicated than it appears.
The fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks ended the "Trust the Process” era when they eliminated the top-seeded Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-96 Game 7 win before 18,624 fans at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night.
“This team last year got swept in the first round,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We had a chance to go to the conference finals (this year). I’m not going to turn this into a negative year.”
That’s not something fans want to hear. It's hard to view this season as a positive. There is plenty of blame to go around.
Ben Simmons took just four shots and finished with five points. With 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game and the Sixers down two, Simmons passed up a wide-open dunk to pass to Mattise Thybulle, who was fouled on his dunk attempt. Thybulle made one of his two foul shots, but Simmons’ decision epitomized his ineffective offensive play in the series.
Simmons was 15 for 45 from the foul line in the series and finished the playoffs shooting 346% (26 for 75) from the foul line — the worst playoff percentage in NBA history.
"Offensively, I wasn't there," Simmons said.
Just a few weeks ago, Rivers called Simmons “a treasure.”
On Sunday, Rivers was asked if Simmons could be a point guard for a championship team.
“I don’t now the answer to that,” Rivers said.
Joel Embiid (31 points) committed eight turnovers and scored just four points in the game’s last 10 minutes, two of them coming on a meaningless putback with 17 seconds left.
Rivers seemed to randomly substitute players in the game, searching for a combination he never found. For example, Shake Milton did not play the first three quarters but started the fourth
Sunday was the 17th Game 7 in Sixers history. They are 6-11 in those contests. The crowd stood and chanted, “Let’s go, Sixers!” before the opening tip. They booed every time Hawks guard Trae Young touched the ball. The fans in the lower bowl stood for much off the fourth quarter.
The Hawks won despite Young making just 5 of 23 shots (21.7%).
“It was a muddy, ugly game,” Rivers said, “and they just seemed like they made the right plays.”
Atlanta took control late in the fourth quarter. Thybulle inexplicably fouled Kevin Huerter on a 3-point attempt with 54 seconds left. Huerter (27 points) made all three free throws to put the Hawks up four with 54 seconds left.
On the next possession, Embiid committed a turnover that led to a Danilo Gallinari (17 points) breakaway dunk and a six-point Hawks lead with 41 seconds left.
The game was for all intents and purposes over.
The questions are just beginning for the Sixers.
“I think it’s a great lesson for us,” Rivers said, “but not the lesson we wanted to learn in Game 7.”
Philadelphia is successful in the regular season because the game is played at a faster and looser pace.
“In the postseason, every possession counts,” forward Tobias Harris said. “Regular season isn’t real defense.”
No matter how Rivers tried to spin it.
The Sixers blew a championship opportunity this season. The Brooklyn Nets were eliminated, so were Lebron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. When the Sixers began to rebuild and started the "Trust the Process" era, they probably didn't envision performances like Sunday's.
The question most were asking after the game is what personnel changes Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey would make in the offseason. Do Embiid and Simmons need to be broken up?
Embiid declined to speculate after the game in possible personnel moves.
“That’s a tricky question,” he said.
Emiid played in the postseason with a slight tear in the meniscus of his right knee.
"I gave everything I have," he said. "It's not easy, especially when something always happens at the wrong time. This was going to be our year. It (stinks)."
