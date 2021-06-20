The process is over; Hawks eliminate 76ers in Game 7

PHILADELPHIA — Trusting the process sounded like so much fun back in 2013.

Lose for a few years, draft some stars and contend for championships for the next decade.

Real life, however, is often more complicated than it appears.

The fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks ended the "Trust the Process” era when they eliminated the top-seeded Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-96 Game 7 win before 18,624 fans at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night.

“This team last year got swept in the first round,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We had a chance to go to the conference finals (this year). I’m not going to turn this into a negative year.”

That’s not something fans want to hear. It's hard to view this season as a positive. There is plenty of blame to go around.

Ben Simmons took just four shots and finished with five points. With 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game and the Sixers down two, Simmons passed up a wide-open dunk to pass to Mattise Thybulle, who was fouled on his dunk attempt. Thybulle made one of his two foul shots, but Simmons’ decision epitomized his ineffective offensive play in the series.