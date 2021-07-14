The Phillies will scout Cole Hamels on Friday

It would be hard to script a better way for Cole Hamels to finish his Phillies career than the way he did in 2015 when he threw a no-hitter in his final start before being traded to Texas.

But returning midseason and helping Philadelphia reach the playoffs for the first time in a decade might be an even better final chapter.

A source confirmed a report by baseball reporter Jon Heyman that the Phillies will be in attendance Friday when Hamels holds a pitching session near his home in Texas. The Phillies are in the market this month for a starting pitcher so it's worth checking in on Hamels, who has not pitched since he made just one start last season for Atlanta.

The showcase will likely draw plenty of teams, as the New York Post reported that both the Yankees and Mets will also be on hand. Hamels will have to prove that he's healthy after being slowed last season by shoulder fatigue and triceps tendinitis. An oblique strain cost him a month in 2019, and he finished that season with a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts after returning from the injured list. Hamels said he returned too early from that injury.