The Phillies will scout Cole Hamels on Friday

It would be hard to script a better way for Cole Hamels to finish his Phillies career than the way he did in 2015 when he threw a no-hitter in his final start before being traded to Texas.
But returning midseason and helping Philadelphia reach the playoffs for the first time in a decade might be an even better final chapter.
A source confirmed a report by baseball reporter Jon Heyman that the Phillies will be in attendance Friday when Hamels holds a pitching session near his home in Texas. The Phillies are in the market this month for a starting pitcher so it's worth checking in on Hamels, who has not pitched since he made just one start last season for Atlanta.
The showcase will likely draw plenty of teams, as the New York Post reported that both the Yankees and Mets will also be on hand. Hamels will have to prove that he's healthy after being slowed last season by shoulder fatigue and triceps tendinitis. An oblique strain cost him a month in 2019, and he finished that season with a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts after returning from the injured list. Hamels said he returned too early from that injury.
The Phillies will begin the second half Friday with a .500 record and trail the first-place Mets by just 3½ games. Based on winning percentage, the Phillies had the third-toughest schedule in the first half but have the easiest schedule in the second half.
There's a path to October, but they're likely at least one starter away. Vince Velasquez's rotation spot is far from secure, and Matt Moore has pitched well since returning from the injured list, but two good starts are only enough for cautious optimism.
So the Phillies could make a move before the July 30 trade deadline to bolster their rotation. Perhaps they will like what they see Friday in Texas. The Phillies could have traded for Hamels — the 2008 World Series hero and one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history — in 2018 before Texas shipped him to the Cubs and could have signed him before last season before he signed with the Braves.
They passed both times, further ensuring that Hamels' final pitch in a Phillies uniform was the final out of a no-hitter at Wrigley Field. But Hamels' time in Philadelphia might soon get a new ending.
