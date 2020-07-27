The Phillies game against the New York Yankees scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, according to reports.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the game was postponed Monday morning.
On Sunday, The Phillies played the Miami Marlins, who are dealing with an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The Marlins won 11-6.
The Miami Marlins' home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.
A person familiar with the decision to postpone Monday's game told The Associated Press that the move was made due to health precautions. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the postponement hadn't been announced.
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Monday that nine Marlins players had tested positive for the virus and five team staff members also tested positive.
