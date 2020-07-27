Postponed is the proper word, for now. https://t.co/t3fr48UJS7— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020
Major League Baseball postponed the Phillies game against the New York Yankees scheduled for Monday night because of COVID-19 concerns.
Baseball also postponed the Miami Marlins' home opener Monday night against Baltimore Orioles for the same reason.
The Marlins are dealing with an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several media sources have reported that 11 Miami players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.
On Sunday, the Phillies played the Miami Marlins, who are dealing with an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The Marlins won 11-6. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.
In a statement Monday morning, MLB said the games were postpone while additional COVID-19 tests are performed.
"The members of the Marlins traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results," the MLB statement said.
The statement said MLB is working with the Major League Baseball Players Association and four all clubs involved. Updates will be given when appropriate.
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter made the following statement:
“The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters," Jeter wrote Monday in a statement. "After a successful Spring 2.0, we have now experienced challenges once we want on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation.
"We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.”
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Phillies players are being tested at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.
The first sign that something was amiss came when Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. Two other starters - Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez - were also scratched from Sunday's game.
Several media sources reported that Urena, Alfaro, Cooper and Ramirez had tested positive for COVID-19.
Monday night’s game was set to be the first of a four-game series between the Yankees and Phillies. Monday and Tuesday's games were scheduled for Philadelphia and Wednesday and Thursday's contests for New York.
