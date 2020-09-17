Jack Driscoll said what every backup is programmed to say when asked about the possibility of starting: He prepared as if he was the starter.
"It's easier to stay ready," the rookie offensive lineman said, "than to get ready."
True. But there's a significant difference between acting like you're the starter and finding out you're the starter 90 minutes before your first NFL game. And that's exactly what happened to Driscoll when Lane Johnson's ankle wasn't deemed healthy enough for the right tackle to suit up for Sunday's opener at Washington.
The Eagles' fourth-round draft pick didn't even learn that he was the top reserve until late last week. He said he split practice repetitions, and while he didn't reveal any names, Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata were also candidates to start. Pryor was also in the mix at right guard, but he lost out to Herbig.
The piecemeal offensive line struggled in the Eagles' 27-17 loss to Washington. There were individual breakdowns, but a lot of issues for the unit stemmed from a lack of practice time together. Washington's defensive line is a strength, and coordinator Jack Del Rio "brought a lot of exotic stuff," per Driscoll, to the rush with various stunts, twists and blitzes.
Carson Wentz was sacked eight times and hit a total of 14 times, and the Eagles coughed up a 17-point lead to a division rival that isn't expected to be very good this season. Despite the O-line's rough day, Driscoll showed he could perform at this level.
"The first two snaps are always big, settle down, get the nerves out of your system, and get adjusted to the speed. That was good," Driscoll said Tuesday. That first series "helped me know personally that, hey, I can play with these guys. I belong here."
Driscoll earned early raves in camp, but it seemed unlikely he would end up ahead of Pryor and Mailata, who have two more years of NFL experience. But the former Auburn player has displayed quick feet, athleticism and a quick understanding of the nuances of the Eagles offense and opposing defenses.
He isn't yet ready to overpower and move defensive linemen. But at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, he appears versatile enough to play tackle or guard.
"I did a few things well," Driscoll said when asked how Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland graded his first game, "but I need to continue to improve on a lot of aspects of my game."
Driscoll left late in the third quarter with an unspecified injury. He eventually ran back onto the sideline, but the Eagles stayed with his replacement, Mailata, for the rest of the game. Driscoll said he felt fine Tuesday. Johnson should be ready to go by Sunday's follow-up against the Rams at home.
If not, a healthy Driscoll will likely get the nod again. He's ready because he's actually experienced starting.
"It definitely helps because knowing what to expect," Driscoll said. "Games always are different than practice in the sense that how fast things happen."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.