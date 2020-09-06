The way the Philadelphia Phillies played defense Sunday afternoon, they would have been hard-pressed to beat an average major league pitcher.
Never mind two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom.
The Mets ace struck out 12 as New York beat the Phillies 14-1 at Citi Field in New York. Defensive lapses contributed to four of the six runs Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed.
“At times, our defense has been really good,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “But there have been those games, like today, where it’s really let us down.”
Sunday was billed as pitching duel between deGrom and Nola.
But the Phillies' defensive troubles started early and never really gave Nola a chance.
Center fielder Adam Haseley misplayed a catchable fly ball into an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, a botched rundown put Mets at second and third with no outs. Nola nearly escaped the trouble with a pair of strikeouts, but Andres Gimenez knocked in two runs with a single to make it 4-1.
New York made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth when first baseman Rhys Hoskins' two-out error allowed Michael Conforto to score.
Nola struck out 10 and allowed eight hits and six runs, three of them earned, in 5 1/3 innings.
“I really didn’t feel too sharp all day,” Nola said, “especially my fastball and my breaking ball to left-handed hitters were not good.”
Meanwhile, deGrom dominated. His fastball averaged 98.6 mph. He threw 108 pitches and got 35 swing-and-misses.
“He’s got three swing-and-miss pitches,” Girardi said. “When you’re throwing 99, a hard slider like that and a changeup that has lot of depth, it makes it really, really difficult. What you have to do is hope you can foul some pitches off and get one where he makes a mistake. His ERA for the last three years (2.01) is that good because of the stuff he has. It’s not an accident.”
In this COVID-19-shortened 60-game season, the highs and lows come quickly for teams.
On Friday, the Phillies were one of the hottest teams in baseball with 10 wins in their last 11 games.
Sunday’s defeat was Philadelphia’s second straight. The Phillies (19-17) trail the first-place Atlanta Braves (24-16) by three games in the National League East. The back-to-back losses come at a time when the Phillies face depth and schedule issues.
Before Sunday’s game, they placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain and center fielder Roman Quinn on the seven-day concussion injured list. Outfielder and utility man Scott Kingery (back spasms) is eligible to come of the injured list later this week.
“It’s challenging right now,” Girardi said. “I think we have to figure out some things. Hopefully, we can get guys back fairly quickly, but right now the only true center fielder we have is Haseley.”
Philadelphia will finish its four game series against the Mets in New York on Monday afternoon. It will begin a stretch in which the Phillies will play three doubleheaders and nine games in seven days.
“We have to go out (Monday) and play well and start another good streak,” Girardi said. “We did not play well (Sunday). That’s the bottom line. We have to play better (Monday) and find a way to win.”
