The 2021 center fielders can't become the 2020 bullpen for the Phillies

Haseley and Quinn shared the position at the start of the season. Haseley left the team for personal reasons last week. There is no timetable for his return. With Haseley gone, the Phillies promoted Moniak, who had impressed with some quality at-bats in spring training. But so far, the 2016 overall No. 1 draft pick has appeared overmatched at the plate. He began Tuesday 0 for 12 with eight strikeouts.

“We’re not happy with what’s going on,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after Monday’s loss. “We’re on our third centerfielder, in a sense. Mickey is getting a chance and we’ll continue to give him a chance. I know they’re all capable of hitting at a much higher clip. They’re not just doing it for whatever reason. But we need someone to be somewhat productive out there.”

The Phillies still have Odubel Herrera and Scott Kingery at the Lehigh Valley alternate training facility in Allentown, Pa.

Kingery is there fix his swing. The Phillies want him to take a line-drive approach rather than trying to uppercut the ball and hit with power.

The Morning Call newspaper reported Monday that Kingery is 1 for 26 with 12 strikeouts at the alternate training facility. Those numbers speak for themselves.