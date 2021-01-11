 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terrific tog action finally slows; white perch action pretty steady
0 comments
top story

Terrific tog action finally slows; white perch action pretty steady

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It sounded like a tough weekend for tautog fishing.

A couple of reports indicated that it slowed on the wrecks out in the ocean. The winter offshore fishing fans are still trying.

John Nigro is the dockmaster of the popular party boat Starfish for owner/captain Bob Rush. They had 31 customers on board Sunday and caught a few tog.

The Starfish rolls from Sea Isle City, and Nigro said they have some signups for Friday. He said the Starfish is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

John said Monday the Starfish will wrap its season Jan. 24.

Down the coast a few miles, Paul Thompson guides the Porgy VI party boat from South Jersey Marina in Cape May.

He said Monday the ocean was a mess Sunday, but that they too caught some tog. They counted 18 keepers Sunday after 20 Saturday.

Paul said he is wrapping it up for the season Friday.

Just one week back, Nigro and Thompson reported super tog over the weekend. So did Jason Kleinschmidt on the Cape May Lady party boat based in Wildwood.

Mary Ann Schutz said Monday she had talked to one fisher who caught white perch in the Mullica River area.

She said she was also getting an education about ducks from the locals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Decent white perch catches have been reported from the Great Egg Harbor River watershed in addition to the Mullica River environs.

Online opportunity

Here’s a reminder about the first of two forums set up with Atlantic Shore Offshore Wind to connect with local recreational fishers. Adam Nowalsky is the well-known and well-respected activist who will be a liaison for recreational fishers.

The first forum is Wednesday and will serve as an introductory session to be followed Jan. 20 with a focus on areas of interest and feedback from the first round plus other subjects on the agenda.

Both sessions run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join the forums by connecting through info@atlanticshoreswind.com or by callingl Adam at 609-618–0366.

This is an excellent chance for stakeholders and just plain fishers get updated or informed and to comment.

Reef update

John Lewis, president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association, said Monday that deployment of craft and material to enhance artificial fishing reefs off South Jersey is getting close to happening.

He promised to keep us posted.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News