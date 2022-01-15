Novak Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

"We're at Rod Laver Arena to support Novak. He's won nine (Australian Open) titles here. Hopefully this will be No. 10 -- if he can get out of quarantine and get his visa back," Harrison McLean, one of the rally organizers, said. "We're a peaceful movement, here to raise awareness and support everyone's freedom of choice."

On Saturday, Federal Chief Justice James Allsop announced that he would hear the case with Justices David O'Callaghan and Anthony Besanko.

The decision for three judges to hear the appeal instead of a single judge elevates the importance of the case from the judiciary's perspective and means any verdict would be less likely to be appealed.

Sydney-based immigration lawyer Simon Jeans said he was surprised that Djokovic was no longer being deported because his COVID-19 infection last month did not exempt him from Australia's strict rules that foreign visitors are vaccinated unless there are sound medical reasons that they can't be.

"The unanswered question is if Djokovic was such a threat to good order, why grant him a visa" in November," Jeans asked. "This is a high-risk strategy. It's going to be much harder for the minister to convince three judges that what he did was in the public interest."