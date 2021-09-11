Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

Like Williams, Djokovic lately has sought to limit his discussion of what he is trying to do.

"I'll be giving it all I've possibly got in the tank to win this match. I'm focusing on recovery, recalibrating all the systems, basically, for Sunday," he said after eliminating No. 4 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. "I'm not going to waste time or energy on anything that can just be a distraction and deplete me from the vital energy that I need."

In addition to the quest to go 4 for 4 at Slams, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic has another milestone in his sights.

If he beats No. 2 Medvedev for a 21st career major championship, Djokovic would eclipse the men's record he currently shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. A fourth title on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows would be added to a ninth on the hard courts of Melbourne Park in February, second on the clay of Roland Garros in June and sixth on the grass of Wimbledon in July.

This will be Djokovic's record-tying 31st Grand Slam final and record-setting ninth at the U.S. Open.