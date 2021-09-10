Daniil Medvedev advances to U.S. Open men's final in three sets

NEW YORK — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia reached his third Grand Slam singles event final and second at the U.S. Open by relentlessly wearing down No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev was opportunistic and solid in earning a spot in Sunday’s final against the winner of Friday night’s semifinal involving No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Medvedev has lost only one set in getting this far, dropping the third set of his quarterfinal match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Medvedev had to fend off two set points in the second set against Auger-Aliassime on Friday but escaped both times thanks to a couple of timely shots and some mistakes committed by 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev reached the Australian Open final earlier this year, where he lost to Djokovic in straight sets. In the 2019 U.S. Open final Medvedev came back from two sets down against Rafael Nadal to force a fifth set, but Nadal held him off.

“It was a strange match a little bit in the second set,” Medvedev said of his match Friday. “I think everybody thought it would be 1-1.”