At U.S. Open, fans back; some stars out; line judges leave

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev can offer a unique perspective on U.S. Open spectators: During his run to the final two years ago, he transformed from a "hated villain" who taunted the paying customers to a "fan favorite" backed by raucous support from some of those same folks.

So the second-seeded Russian, twice a Grand Slam runner-up, is as eager as anyone to see what things will be like Monday night when he steps into Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 1 of the tournament.

Ticket holders were barred in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the stands will be at 100% capacity again.

"It's going to be funny on my first match to see how the crowd reacts to see me back in New York with fans here. I just hope, because it finished on a good note, it's going to continue the same way," said Medvedev, who will face Richard Gasquet on Day 1. "I love a New York crowd. It was (an) amazing experience in 2019, in every aspect. I'm just curious to see what it's going to be like."

Back then, Medvedev was jeered in Week 1 for his on-court behavior — and trolled his detractors by sarcastically thanking them, saying their vitriol was why he won — but by Week 2, the seats were packed with people pulling for him during a five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the title match.