1 to go: Djokovic into US Open final, nears year Grand Slam

"The more you lose something, the more you want to win it. The more you want to gain it and take it," said Medvedev, who has lost only one set over the past two weeks. "I lost two finals. I want to win the third one."

Djokovic is trying to go 4 for 4 at the majors over the course of one season, something last done in men's tennis by Rod Laver 52 years ago. It was also done by Laver in 1962 and Don Budge in 1938. Three women have completed what's known as a true Grand Slam, most recently Steffi Graf in 1988. Serena Williams' attempt in 2015 ended at the U.S. Open with a semifinal loss to Roberta Vinci.

"I'll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match. I'm focusing on recovery, recalibrating all the systems, basically, for Sunday," Djokovic said. "I'm not going to waste time or energy on anything that can just be a distraction and deplete me from the vital energy that I need."

As Friday night's semifinal began, the 81-year-old Laver was seated front and center behind a baseline in the President's Box at Ashe.

A year ago in New York, when fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zverev came oh-so-close to collecting his first major, taking a two-set lead and getting within two points of a championship before frittering it all away and losing to Dominic Thiem in a fifth-set tiebreaker.