Team Nice stays undefeated in week 4 of Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer hoops league

NBA player Naji Marshall sank a buzzer beater to give La Familia a 90-87 overtime win over Stifelife in a Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league game Saturday night in Atlantic City.
Marshall, an Atlantic City native who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists, three steals and two blocks.
What follows is a recap of Saturday’s other three games:
Former Camden High School standout Aaron Walton-Moss had 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Team Nice improved to 4-0 with an 81-71 win over Team Philly.
Capital Punishment beat The Trenches 69-67 and Who Got Next beat NWA 71-71.
Standings
Team Nice;4-0
La Familia;3-1
Stifelife;2-2
Team Philly;2-2
Capital Punishment;2-2
The Trenches;2-2
Who Got Next;1-3
NWA;0-4
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.