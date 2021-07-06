 Skip to main content
Team Nice stays undefeated in week 4 of Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer hoops league
Team Nice stays undefeated in week 4 of Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer hoops league

062821-pac-spt-achoops-10

The Stay Hungry Basketball Tournament was played on Bader Field over looking Atlantic City on June 26, 2021.

 Steve Freeman

NBA player Naji Marshall sank a buzzer beater to give La Familia a 90-87 overtime win over Stifelife in a Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league game Saturday night in Atlantic City.

Marshall, an Atlantic City native who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists, three steals and two blocks.

What follows is a recap of Saturday’s other three games:

Former Camden High School standout Aaron Walton-Moss had 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Team Nice improved to 4-0 with an 81-71 win over Team Philly.

Capital Punishment beat The Trenches 69-67 and Who Got Next beat NWA 71-71.

Standings

Team Nice;4-0

La Familia;3-1

Stifelife;2-2

Team Philly;2-2

Capital Punishment;2-2

The Trenches;2-2

Who Got Next;1-3

NWA;0-4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
