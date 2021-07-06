Team Nice stays undefeated in week 4 of Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer hoops league

NBA player Naji Marshall sank a buzzer beater to give La Familia a 90-87 overtime win over Stifelife in a Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league game Saturday night in Atlantic City.

Marshall, an Atlantic City native who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists, three steals and two blocks.

What follows is a recap of Saturday’s other three games:

Former Camden High School standout Aaron Walton-Moss had 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Team Nice improved to 4-0 with an 81-71 win over Team Philly.

Capital Punishment beat The Trenches 69-67 and Who Got Next beat NWA 71-71.

Standings

Team Nice;4-0

La Familia;3-1

Stifelife;2-2

Team Philly;2-2

Capital Punishment;2-2

The Trenches;2-2

Who Got Next;1-3

NWA;0-4

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.