August already!

Fishing in and off South Jersey continues to build toward a summer slam. Something is brewing for all tastes and styles.

Fan favorites summer flounder and striped bass are hanging in here.

Little guys such as spot, croaker and kingfish are joined in the surf and back bays by snapper bluefish. Crabbing is strong.

Wreck and reef fishing is producing summer flounder and black sea bass. And starting Tuesday(Aug. 1), we can put tautog back on the active roster.

It’s only one tog daily measuring a minimum of 15 inches, but they are one of the prizes for the wreck and reef patrons, and rockpile fishers.

Mike O’Neill on the open/charter boat Stray Cat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina took a day off Monday to recuperate from a recent demanding schedule. He is booked for the rest of the week.

He said summer flounder are red hot on the inshore reefs and black sea bass are “gorgeous” 2- to 3-pound fish. We are allowed one black sea bass at a 12.5-inch minimum.

Croaker are the hot item, with plenty of them in the surf, inlets and back bays.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate said croaker are “good eaters,” underrated by some as table fare.

Scott was out on the dock of the bay in Margate behind the marina on Amherst Avenue enjoying a late breakfast when the local scribe called for a fishing report. He said he was watching snapper blues swim around. Plus, he said, there was plenty of bait, such as peanut bunker, back there. He said the Great Egg Harbor Inlet is full of croaker and keeper summer flounder are in the surf.

On the other end of Absecon Island, Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that croaker, spot and kingfish are in the surf. Summer flounder and croaker are in Absecon Inlet. He also reported that one of his regulars, Dan Ponzio, captain of the War Dance, recorded a 30-inch flounder.

Howard Sefton took a little time away from his Captain Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City to go fishing Sunday with old friend and former store staffer Donald Bondiskey.

They hit the beach in Longport. Howard said he had two short summer flounder on his first two casts and then connected with a 23-inch, 4.2-pound keeper. He was casting and retrieving a bobber with minnow as bait.

Minnow has become the prime bait for summer flounder.

Tourney talk

Lots of great stuff coming up in August.

The Ocean City Fishing Club will resume its Boys and Girls Surf Fishing contest on Aug. 12.

This will be the 46th edition of this event, as reported by Greg Borak, publicity chair of the OCFC. Free registration will be held at 9 a.m. at the north end beach near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. A parent or guardian must sign a waiver, and contestants must bring their own fishing gear and bait.

Fishing will run from 10 a.m. to noon followed by an awards ceremony at which each contestant will receive a prize, according to contest chair Ed Hoban. The age divisions for both girls and boys are 8-10, 11-13 and 14-16.

Fin-Atics Bait and Tackle in Ocean City and Century-Advance Fishing Rods in Avalon are main sponsors.

Keep posted for more info on other upcoming news and events.