Tarr's late goal wins it for O.C.

Drew Tarr scored in the 78th minute to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Nick Chiccarine had the assist.
Ocean City controlled the ball for about 85% of the game, coach Aaron Bogushefsky said, and had some opportunities to score much earlier. Bogushefsky was pleased with his team’s ability to fight and finish strong.
Kyle Plenn made four saves for the Red Raiders (2-0).
Brandin Scarpa had nine saves for Middle (0-1-1).
Vineland 3,
Buena Reg. 1
David Fanucci scored twice for the Fighting Clan (1-0). David Singer had two assists and one goal. Eoghan Edgar added an assist. Jacob Markizon made four saves.
For Buena (0-1), John Blasburg scored in the second half.
Lower Cape May Reg. 7,
Wildwood Catholic 0
The Caper Tigers, who improved to 2-0, scored four first-half goals en route to the shutout victory. The Crusaders fell to 0-2. No further information was available.
Hammonton 4,
Atlantic Tech 1
Carter Bailey and Thomas Dawson each scored once and had an assist for the Blue Devils (1-1). Gavin West and Mariano Perez-Ramos each scored once. Francisco Jimenez had an assist. Jake Fisher made six saves.
The Red Hawks fell to 0-2.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
DJ Edinger scored and had an assist for the Lions (2-0-1). Kody Besser also scored. Anthony Leporino made nine saves.
For Manchester (1-1-1), Keith Fallon made 10 saves.
From Monday
Wildwood 3,
Clayton 2
Owen Oakley, Josh Vallese and Elder Gonzales each scored for the Warriors (1-1). Oakley and Erubey Sanchez each had an assist. Seamus Fynes made 20 saves.
For Clayton (1-1), William Fooks scored and had an assist. Jose Marinero also scored. Kadircan Akili had an assist. Luke Koenig made nine saves.
Girls soccer
Millville 6,
Our Lady of Mercy 2
Olivia Giordano scored four goals for the Thunderbolts (2-0). Jayme Sooy and Karli Jones each scored once. Mary Greco had three assists. Cali Sloan added one assist.
OLMA fell to 0-2.
Atlantic Christian 5,
Kings Christian 1
Eden Wilson scored twice for the Cougars (5-0). Paige Noble, Reyna Lewis and Maddie DeNick each scored once. Shelby Einwetcher made six saves.
For Kings, Arianna Brown scored. Maddie Shroll made 16 saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Pleasantville 0
Niki Danz scored four goals for the Eagles (2-0). Kyleigh Oberman added two. Gabriella Piantadosi and Adeline Umphlett each scored once. EHT led 5-0 at halftime. Samantha Oliver made two saves, Jailynn Mulhern one.
For Pleasantville (0-2), Thalia Rodriguez made seven saves.
Absegami 6,
St. Joseph 0
Jackie Fortis scored two goals for the host Braves (2-0), and Emily Johnson added a goal and an assist. Ella Hayak, Jayla McNamara and Chiamaka Wokocha each had a goal. Rebecca Silipena made one save for the shutout.
St. Joe dropped to 0-2.
Field hockey
Barnegat 4,
Donovan Catholic 0
Haleigh Dengler scored twice for the Bengals (2-0-1). Camryn White and Alyson Sojak each scored once and had an assist. Patience Mares added an assist. Madison Kubicz made seven saves.
Donovan Catholic fell to 1-1.
Southern Reg. 4,
Jackson Memorial 1
Shannon Conroy scored twice for the Rams (3-0). Kate O’Boyle and Ella DiPietro scored once. O’Boyle and Kiera Lyons each had an assist. Mandy Brown made one save.
For Jackson Memorial (1-1-1), Amanda Mollica scored off an assist from Danielle Simon.
From Monday
Point Pleasant Boro. 4,
Lacey Twp. 0
Ryane Fisahn, Heather Kimak, Lily Johnson and Lauren Magley each scored for Point Pleasant Borough (3-0). Angela Valente had two assists. Breanna Ruiz made one save.
For Lacey (0-2), Maeve Meehan made 15 saves.
Girls tennis
Toms River South 4.5
Southern Reg. 0.5,
Singles— Becca Grunin TRS d. Gabby Bates 6-3, 4-6; Emma Grunin TRS d. Ella Brown 6-3, 6-2; Janelle Blaszka TRS d. Cristina Ciborowski 0-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles— Abbie Gresek-Rylee Hussey TRS d. Tiffany Ortner/Erica Scheinberg 7-6, 6-3; Kaitlin Gonsalves-Kellie Cochran S drew with Julia Edens-Arianna Rios 6-4.
From Monday
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Atlantic City 2
Singles— Sam Mancuso LCM d. Juliette Loftus 6-0, 6-1; Mayla Burns AC d. Vika Simonsen 7-5, 6-4; Serena Su AC d, Alesia Chase 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan LCM d. Stella Smith-Hannah Frebowitz 6-4, 6-1; Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer LCM d. Rosie Miltenberger-Cecelia Marota 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Records— LCM 3-0; AC 1-2.
From Thursday
Atlantic City 5,
Middle Twp. 0
Singles— Juliette Loftus d. Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-2; Mayla Burns d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Serena Su d. Samantha Payne.
Doubles— Stella Smith-Hannah Frebowitz d. Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos 6-4, 6-3; Rosie Miltenberger-Cecelia Marota d. Aislin Robb-Rory Golway 6-2, 6-3.
Records— AC 1-2; Middle 0-4.
From Friday
Mainland 5,
Middle Twp. 0
Singles— Khushi Thakkar d. Ava Elisano 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos 6-0, 6-1; Lexi Jacob-Riley Murray d. Aislin Robb-Rory Golway 6-4, 6-4.
Records— Mainland 3-0; Middle 0-4.
Boys cross country
Wildwood 17,
Salem 46
Only top Wildwood finishers were available
Harley Buscham 21:11; Jorge Cruz 18:02; Robert Wileczek 18:42; Liam Fitzsimons 18:53; Noah Pruszinski 21:14; Zion Hamilton 21:18; Alexis Huerta-Tapia 22:48.
Records— Wildwood 1-0; Salem 0-1.
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 15,
Pleasantville 50
1. Linden Wineland MR 16:39; 2. Irwin Marable P 17:53; 3. Matt Wynne MR 18:01; 4. Vaughn Blanchet MR 18:18; 5. James Wurzer MR 18:27; 6. Micah Miller MR 21:10; 7. Mac Marino MR 21:20; 8. Jesse Rios MR 21:21; 9. John Gaffen MR 21:46; 10. Danny Reynolds MR 21:46.
Cedar Creek 15,
Holy Spirit 50
1. Dalton Culleny CC 17:13; 2. Joey Mayer CC 17:23; 3. Matt Winterbottom CC 18:05; 4. Dylan Vergara CC 18:26; 5. Jimmy Pontari HS 18:38; 6. Stephen Suwala CC 18:41; 7. Justin Cartwright CC 18:50; 8. Matt Houseworth CC 19:20; 9. Eric Stollenwerk CC 20:14; 10. Luke Halbruner HS 20:23.
Records— Cedar Creek 1-0; Holy Spirit 0-1.
Girls cross country
From Monday
Cedar Creek 15,
Holy Spirit 50
1. Megan Winterbottom CC 21:28; 2. Lexi Sears CC 22:00; 3. Vanessa DeJean HS 22:31; 4. Riley Lerner CC 22:58; 5. Logan Roesch CC 23:3; 6. Jillian Robles CC 24:02; 7. Mia McColl CC 24:07; 8. Olivia Catalina CC 24:23; 9. Samantha Keough CC 24:40; 10. Sarah Flanagan CC 24:57.
Records— Cedar Creek 1-0; Holy Spirit 0-1.
Hammonton 15,
Oakcrest 50
1. Kylie Pfluger H 23:48; 2. Julianna Ruhf H 23:51; 3. Abigail Tunney O 23:59; 4. Kirstin Reese H 24:36; 5. Sabrina McFerren H 27:15; 6. Ilianna DeJesus 28:46; 7. Grace Rowley O 29:20; 8. Isabella Rivera H 29:29; 9. Alexis Gilbert O 30:00; 10. Ariadna Martinez-Lopez H 30:15.
Records— Hammonton 1-0; Oakcrest 0-1.
Ocean City 15,
Wildwood Catholic 50
1. Erin Hanlon OC 21:45; 2. Julia Sorensen WC 21:50; 3. Avery Jackson OC 21:57; 4. Marissa Vallese OC 21:59; 5. Frankie Ritzel OC 22:01; 6. Vanessa Karaylannis OC 22:09; 7. Grace McAfee OC OC 22:29; 8. Isabella Paula OC 22:35; 9. Kelley Grimley OC 23:16; 10. Abby Inserra OC 23:24.
Records— N/A
