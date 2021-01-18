Super January weather good news for white perch, tog fishers

He also said freshwater fishers have been working the area’s lakes with swim baits for largemouth bass. He cited Parvin, Rainbow and Union lakes as popular and productive spots.

He said pickerel and crappie join in the frolic, too.

Offshore fishing for tautog continues to be rewarding for the hardy ocean fishers.

Jason Kleinschmidt guided the Wildwood-based Cape May Lady to 20 miles off the beach Saturday and recorded another good catch with a hog tog that weighed 11.5 pounds and another that went 10-pounds plus.

Jason said the action was a little slower than it has been but they had fish “all around” the boat, and it sounded as though they were quality.

The Cape May Lady will keep rolling through February from its berth in Wildwood. Kleinschmidt said he is limiting the customers to 15 per trip.

We can catch four tog daily at a minimum of 15 inches right now, Jason added.

Tog fishing has been super for months and has included a state-record 25-pound, 8-ounce slob caught by Chris “Sully” Sullivan on the Fishin Fever with captain Tom Daffin out of Utsch’s Marina in Cape May.

Forums and flounder