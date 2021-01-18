Super January weather good news for white perch, tog fishers

The super weather this January has been a motivating factor for some very decent fishing to continue here in South Jersey.
White perch in the backwaters and tautog out in the ocean remain the great combo, though for different styles of fishers.
“Can’t beat this for January!” is the way Dave Showell said with emphasis Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
He said regulars Dave Rich and Frank McGinley had an excellent day Friday with a lot of white perch. Dave said one of those white perch was an “honest” 2-pounder.
Dave said it was busy on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. He said he was “going through” ’bloodworms and gathering grass shrimp for bait Monday.
He quipped that fishers out in the Mullica River environs in boats and kayaks have a better shot at locating the concentrations of white perch because the fish “have fins and can swim.”
Way on the other side of the state, Steve Taniguchi reported Monday from Blackwater Sports Center in Vineland that they are “staying busy” with decent weather.
And similar to what Showell reported, Taniguchi said white perch “have been good.”
He also said freshwater fishers have been working the area’s lakes with swim baits for largemouth bass. He cited Parvin, Rainbow and Union lakes as popular and productive spots.
He said pickerel and crappie join in the frolic, too.
Offshore fishing for tautog continues to be rewarding for the hardy ocean fishers.
Jason Kleinschmidt guided the Wildwood-based Cape May Lady to 20 miles off the beach Saturday and recorded another good catch with a hog tog that weighed 11.5 pounds and another that went 10-pounds plus.
Jason said the action was a little slower than it has been but they had fish “all around” the boat, and it sounded as though they were quality.
The Cape May Lady will keep rolling through February from its berth in Wildwood. Kleinschmidt said he is limiting the customers to 15 per trip.
We can catch four tog daily at a minimum of 15 inches right now, Jason added.
Tog fishing has been super for months and has included a state-record 25-pound, 8-ounce slob caught by Chris “Sully” Sullivan on the Fishin Fever with captain Tom Daffin out of Utsch’s Marina in Cape May.
Forums and flounder
The second forum connecting local recreational fishing and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind was scheduled for Wednesday. Development manager Doug Copeland said Monday it has been postponed.
He cited the fact that Wednesday is a “big news day” with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Copeland said he will send out a notice when the new date is set.
He said they had more than 60 people sign up and participate in the first session last Wednesday.
Well-respected recreational fishing activist Adam Nowalsky is serving as a liaison with the offshore wind developers for local stakeholders and just plain fishing fans.
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council is collecting public comments and suggestions regarding future management of the recreation summer flounder fishery.
The deadline for public input is Jan. 25. The MAFMC is looking to develop management strategy evaluation to minimize discards in recreation summer flounder. Go to the MAFMC website and follow the links to the comment form.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
