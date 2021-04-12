Striper, tog and white perch keeping fishers busy, happy this spring

Delaware Bay and the rivers and streams of South Jersey have “cow” spawner striper that need to go back into the water quickly and unharmed.

We are allowed one fish daily possession measuring between 28 to less than 38 inches, and in-line circle hooks are required while fishing for them with natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, eels or clam.

White perch have been a consistent fishery for months in our rivers, streams and bays. They slowed for a stretch but seem to be making a solid return in the usual spots in the Mullica River environs, the Great Egg Harbor River area and the Maurice River area.

The Landisville Gunning Club white perch contest resumes after a year off. The popular contest will be held Saturday. Signups are $30 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under accompanied by an adult and $10 for active or disabled military veterans. Sign up in person from 6 to 9 p. m. Friday at the club on the corner of Fourth and Cape May Avenue or on the club website.

Contestants can fish anywhere in the state but must weigh in by 2 p.m. Saturday at the club.

Follow Shep at

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Mike Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

