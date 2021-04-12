 Skip to main content
Striper, tog and white perch keeping fishers busy, happy this spring
Striper, tog and white perch keeping fishers busy, happy this spring

The fishing scene just got rounded out somewhat with a few more of the local favorites making an appearance.

A compilation of reports from all around South Jersey revealed several "first" catches of the season to go with continued excellent fishing for striped bass, tautog and white perch.

Sounds as though some of the usual spring visitors have made a first showing.

An on-line report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom revealed the photo of one lonely kingfish and another of two black drumfish. All three were caught in the surf on Long Beach Island, according to the posting.

Bill Shillingford, of Middle Township, has tagged and released more than 21,000 fish for the American Littoral Society. He caught two summer flounder and a bluefish within the past week in Cape May County waters.

He said Monday that one of the summer flounder could have been a keeper, but they “both went back with tags in them.”

And a Monday afternoon report from Steve Shaw at Blackwater Sports Center in Vineland revealed that a weakfish was caught in unspecified “backwaters,” probably in Cumberland County.

A codfish showed up among an excellent recent catch of tautog on the Atlantic City charterboat T-Wrecks.

We are getting there!

Andy Grossman said Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine weighed its first keeper striped bass of the season. Caught by Tony Lopez, a member of the Pennsauken Fishing Club, on the north end of the Brigantine beach Friday, it was 28.5 inches long.

Grossman is running Riptide's Spring Surf Fishing Derby to May 20, and the first fish to be entered into was a 29-inch, 16-pound black drumfish caught on clam in by surfcaster Chris Lamplugh.

The Ocean City Fishing Club Pier had what it called a soft opening on Sunday after a project that added length to the pier and depth to the water.

Greg Borak handles the correspondence and messaged that pier fisher Todd Gredeskey had way more than a soft catch with 18 short striped bass to launch the new era there.

The Ocean City Fishing Club is the oldest continually operating fishing club in the United States, dating to the summer 1913.

Last week, Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City described the fishing for striped bass and tautog as crazy.

This week he upgraded it to “nuts!"

He said he caught a gang of striped bass over a three-day period, including one that was keeper size but went back. He was plugging from one of the rockpiles.

Delaware Bay and the rivers and streams of South Jersey have “cow” spawner striper that need to go back into the water quickly and unharmed.

We are allowed one fish daily possession measuring between 28 to less than 38 inches, and in-line circle hooks are required while fishing for them with natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, eels or clam.

White perch have been a consistent fishery for months in our rivers, streams and bays. They slowed for a stretch but seem to be making a solid return in the usual spots in the Mullica River environs, the Great Egg Harbor River area and the Maurice River area.

The Landisville Gunning Club white perch contest resumes after a year off. The popular contest will be held Saturday. Signups are $30 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under accompanied by an adult and $10 for active or disabled military veterans. Sign up in person  from 6 to 9 p. m. Friday at the club on the corner of Fourth and Cape May Avenue or on the club website.

Contestants can fish anywhere in the state but must weigh in by 2 p.m. Saturday at the club.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Mike Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

