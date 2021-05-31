Striper, summer flounder action strong during holiday weekend

The rain and wind to start Memorial Day weekend did not seem to bother the summer founder and striped bass.
Reports from various correspondents indicate that the fish were still biting when the weather improved Monday.
“It was better than I expected!”
That’s the way John Herron described summer flounder catches as he was loading customers on the back-bay pontoon boat The Keeper midday Monday for his regularly scheduled second trip of the day.
The morning run from his berth on Amherst Avenue in Margate produced nine keeper summer flounder with 60 throwbacks.
Mike Tabasso was also between trips Monday on the High Roller pontoon boat when the local scribe called.
He said the morning sortie from Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City started with a 22-inch keeper on the first drift inside Absecon Inlet. They counted a great ratio with 14 keepers and 25 shorts. He said the boat was loaded with fishers for both trips Monday.
Tabasso also said they had a 5.27-pound summer founder Thursday.
Robin Scott said from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate that it was “slamming” in the back bays there.
She said one fisher drifted with minnow as bait and picked off a 28 1/2-inch striped bass and a 22 1/2-inch summer flounder. Another fisher had a catch of a 3.9-pound summer flounder and another “big one”, Robin reported.
A number of quality summer flounder catches also were made during the first week of the season, which opened May 22.
The Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club Herb Hollinger opening-day contest was topped by overall leader Glenn Cunningham with a 5.02-pound entry.
Steve Brown took the men's division with a 4.6-pounder. Joe Krajicek was second at 4.04 pounds and Tracy Beers third at 3.65.
Jan Hollinger was the women’s winner with a 3.39-pound catch. Alaine Krajicek was second at 3.10 and Nancy Cunningham third at 2.73.
Youth prizes of fishing poles went to Payton Riordan, Parker Baniewicz and Grady Townsend.
Herb Hollinger Jr. provided the details. Whale Creek Marina, with Morgan Delaney, was the weigh station.
Striped bass were also reported.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City has gone fishing many recent mornings before opening the shop.
He said he released a 45-inch striped bass and called the fishing “pristine."
Feliciano also reported that a wife-husband duo each caught keeper striped bass and that the fleet is working Absecon Inlet off the Borgata for flounder.
Tourney time
One of the area’s popular contests comes up in less than two weeks.
The Brutus summer founder and bluefish renewal is June 12. It is held in memory of Walter Gregory Sr. and benefits the charitable works of Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point American Veterans Post 911.
The entry fee is $35 for fishing from boat, beach or pier. Application deadline is 9 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the EHT Elks Lodge.
First place earns $500, second gets $250 and third $150 in the summer flounder division, and $100 goes for the heaviest bluefish. The junior division for youth 14 and under has a $100 first prize. Contact brutusboy6665@aol.com for details.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
