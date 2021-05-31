Striper, summer flounder action strong during holiday weekend

The rain and wind to start Memorial Day weekend did not seem to bother the summer founder and striped bass.

Reports from various correspondents indicate that the fish were still biting when the weather improved Monday.

“It was better than I expected!”

That’s the way John Herron described summer flounder catches as he was loading customers on the back-bay pontoon boat The Keeper midday Monday for his regularly scheduled second trip of the day.

The morning run from his berth on Amherst Avenue in Margate produced nine keeper summer flounder with 60 throwbacks.

Mike Tabasso was also between trips Monday on the High Roller pontoon boat when the local scribe called.

He said the morning sortie from Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City started with a 22-inch keeper on the first drift inside Absecon Inlet. They counted a great ratio with 14 keepers and 25 shorts. He said the boat was loaded with fishers for both trips Monday.

Tabasso also said they had a 5.27-pound summer founder Thursday.

Robin Scott said from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate that it was “slamming” in the back bays there.