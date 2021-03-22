 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Striped bass, white perch catches even more plentiful since spring's arrival
0 comments
top story

Striped bass, white perch catches even more plentiful since spring's arrival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Spring has sprung, and so has spring fishing.

Fishing reports are remarkably similar — almost identical — from one side of South Jersey to the other. Striped bass and white perch were plentiful before but may have even improved over the weekend and into the superb weather of Monday.

Looks as though these great conditions might continue all this week.

Time to get it going.

Numerous fishers have been doing just that.

Dave Showell runs his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsmen’s Center in Absecon.

He said Monday morning he had two beautiful days with “loads” of fish over the weekend. That haul included 15 short striped bass one day and 50 white perch another on the Mullica River.

Greg Cudnik posted on the Fisherman’s Headquarters Facebook page that one of his fishers out of Ship Bottom reported catching 14 striped bass, some keeper size, and 40-plus white perch, including “some really big."

Cudnik described the fish as coming from the bayside of Long Beach Island and noted that the water clarity is “clean."

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City reported that two fishers had 22-plus almost-keeper-sized striper at a well-known and popular fishing sod bank downriver on the Great Egg Harbor River.

He also plugged “nice” white perch catches.

Howard Sefton said business was “booming” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Captain Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City.

A former employee, Donald Bondiskey, had a lot of short striper, including one 7- to 8-pound, 251/2-inch fat fish upriver on the Mullica.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sefton said the usual places connected to the Mullica are producing a lot of white perch and “schoolie” short striper.

The striped bass regulations in New Jersey are one-fish daily possession measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches. We are required to employ in-line circle hooks when using natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, clam or eels.

White perch have been a really consistent and quality fishery for months.

Bloodworm is probably the most-used bait for white perch, but grass shrimp is excellent. Minnows are also used, and they seem to have emerged with the warm sun.

Tautog season opens April 1 for the month of April. We can keep four fish daily at a minimum length of 15 inches.

Irv Hurd, captain of the party boat Miss Avalon, messaged that he is starting up April 2 from Avalon Sportfishing Center.

More to follow, for sure.

Winter flounder fishing was once a tradition in South Jersey, but fewer fishers try for them these days south of Barnegat Inlet. We are allowed two fish daily with a 12-inch minimum.

* * *

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

* * *

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Mike Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News