Striped bass, white perch catches even more plentiful since spring's arrival

Spring has sprung, and so has spring fishing.
Fishing reports are remarkably similar — almost identical — from one side of South Jersey to the other. Striped bass and white perch were plentiful before but may have even improved over the weekend and into the superb weather of Monday.
Looks as though these great conditions might continue all this week.
Time to get it going.
Numerous fishers have been doing just that.
Dave Showell runs his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsmen’s Center in Absecon.
He said Monday morning he had two beautiful days with “loads” of fish over the weekend. That haul included 15 short striped bass one day and 50 white perch another on the Mullica River.
Greg Cudnik posted on the Fisherman’s Headquarters Facebook page that one of his fishers out of Ship Bottom reported catching 14 striped bass, some keeper size, and 40-plus white perch, including “some really big."
Cudnik described the fish as coming from the bayside of Long Beach Island and noted that the water clarity is “clean."
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City reported that two fishers had 22-plus almost-keeper-sized striper at a well-known and popular fishing sod bank downriver on the Great Egg Harbor River.
He also plugged “nice” white perch catches.
Howard Sefton said business was “booming” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Captain Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City.
A former employee, Donald Bondiskey, had a lot of short striper, including one 7- to 8-pound, 251/2-inch fat fish upriver on the Mullica.
Sefton said the usual places connected to the Mullica are producing a lot of white perch and “schoolie” short striper.
The striped bass regulations in New Jersey are one-fish daily possession measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches. We are required to employ in-line circle hooks when using natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, clam or eels.
White perch have been a really consistent and quality fishery for months.
Bloodworm is probably the most-used bait for white perch, but grass shrimp is excellent. Minnows are also used, and they seem to have emerged with the warm sun.
Tautog season opens April 1 for the month of April. We can keep four fish daily at a minimum length of 15 inches.
Irv Hurd, captain of the party boat Miss Avalon, messaged that he is starting up April 2 from Avalon Sportfishing Center.
More to follow, for sure.
Winter flounder fishing was once a tradition in South Jersey, but fewer fishers try for them these days south of Barnegat Inlet. We are allowed two fish daily with a 12-inch minimum.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
