Striped bass, white perch catches even more plentiful since spring's arrival

Spring has sprung, and so has spring fishing.

Fishing reports are remarkably similar — almost identical — from one side of South Jersey to the other. Striped bass and white perch were plentiful before but may have even improved over the weekend and into the superb weather of Monday.

Looks as though these great conditions might continue all this week.

Time to get it going.

Numerous fishers have been doing just that.

Dave Showell runs his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsmen’s Center in Absecon.

He said Monday morning he had two beautiful days with “loads” of fish over the weekend. That haul included 15 short striped bass one day and 50 white perch another on the Mullica River.

Greg Cudnik posted on the Fisherman’s Headquarters Facebook page that one of his fishers out of Ship Bottom reported catching 14 striped bass, some keeper size, and 40-plus white perch, including “some really big."

Cudnik described the fish as coming from the bayside of Long Beach Island and noted that the water clarity is “clean."