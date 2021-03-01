Striped bass season arrives with high hopes and gloomy weather

The striped bass season launched Monday in all New Jersey marine waters, and despite yet another rainy morning, it got off to a decent start, at least in the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.
A group of fishers had a good opener at the well-known sod bank and marsh in the Jeffries Landing area.
James Elmore, of Egg Harbor City, reported Monday afternoon his 19-year-old son, AJ Elmore, caught and released a 23- to 24-inch striper.
And James said several others were caught and released, including an almost-keeper 27-incher by another fisher there.
Striped bass have to measure 28 inches to less than 38 inches to be a keeper.
The fishing buds were using now-required in-line circle hooks while employing natural live and cut bait. Elmore said they were using bloodworm for bait. He said it was raining but not intolerable because it was relatively warm.
He also said a member of the state marine police was out there checking on the catches and the use of circle hooks.
The first thing Elmore said when the local scribe called for this report was that fishing for white perch was “great”.
Thanks to Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City for the heads-up that set up the contact.
Noel, incidentally, is back at the shop in Atlantic City. Even though his opening day and report was valuable, he said he “eased into” the daily grind that all tackle shop operators endure once the fishing season takes off. He “psyched himself up” and went out and produced the video that he posts online just about every day of the season.
And he immediately put his promoter hat back on.
He has a monthlong striped bass and white perch contest going. He is offering $375 for the fisher who records the heaviest combined total weight of three striped bass weighed at One-Stop. Second earns $75 and third takes $50.
The white perch division has one prize of $100 for the heaviest three combined weight. Sign up for free and weigh in entries at One- Stop.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon has his annual season-opening contest lined up.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Showell was looking for his first legal striper weigh-in of the year. He puts up a $200 gift certificate for first fish on opening day. If that doesn’t happen, he makes it gift certificates worth $200, $100 and $50 for the first, second and third heaviest within the legal size limits.
Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing reported there were a lot of fishers out there trying and buying up bloodworm. They had no reports back as of mid-afternoon Monday.
The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council has an important online meeting set for 5 p.m. Thursday. Tune in and pitch in by going to the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife website to participate.
Summer flounder regulations for this year are on the agenda. Bob Rush, council member and captain/owner of the Starfish fleet headquartered in Sea Isle City, said two season dates are floating: May 22 to Sept. 19 or May 28 to Sept. 28.
The three-fish daily possession limit with a minimum of 18 inches will remain unchanged.
* * *
ShepOnFishing
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
