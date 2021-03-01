Striped bass season arrives with high hopes and gloomy weather

Noel, incidentally, is back at the shop in Atlantic City. Even though his opening day and report was valuable, he said he “eased into” the daily grind that all tackle shop operators endure once the fishing season takes off. He “psyched himself up” and went out and produced the video that he posts online just about every day of the season.

And he immediately put his promoter hat back on.

He has a monthlong striped bass and white perch contest going. He is offering $375 for the fisher who records the heaviest combined total weight of three striped bass weighed at One-Stop. Second earns $75 and third takes $50.

The white perch division has one prize of $100 for the heaviest three combined weight. Sign up for free and weigh in entries at One- Stop.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon has his annual season-opening contest lined up.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Showell was looking for his first legal striper weigh-in of the year. He puts up a $200 gift certificate for first fish on opening day. If that doesn’t happen, he makes it gift certificates worth $200, $100 and $50 for the first, second and third heaviest within the legal size limits.