Striped bass are the stars in South Jersey fishing now that tog season is over

Striped bass continue to be the headliner since tautog season closed Friday.

Cliff Higbee is 60 and has been on the job at Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue for 42 years. He said Monday this is one of the best years he has ever seen for striped bass.

He said he has counted a couple of hundred striped bass that he described as keepers or “throw-back keepers” that are over the maximum.

He said previous good years registered 75 to 100 fish.

And he said they are all caught by surfcasters from the beach at Fortescue with bloodworm as bait. The biggest problem, he added, is getting bloodworm.

We are allowed one striper between 28 inches to less than 38 inches. Cliff said a number of striped bass were 44 to 46 inches.

Just a reminder: We are required to employ in-line circle hooks when using natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker or eels for striped bass.

Cliff said white perch are mixed in with the striper.

He did not have any reports of weakfish or black drumfish there yet. Black drum, in particular, should start moving around in good numbers soon in Delaware Bay.