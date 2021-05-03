Striped bass are the stars in South Jersey fishing now that tog season is over

Striped bass continue to be the headliner since tautog season closed Friday.
Cliff Higbee is 60 and has been on the job at Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue for 42 years. He said Monday this is one of the best years he has ever seen for striped bass.
He said he has counted a couple of hundred striped bass that he described as keepers or “throw-back keepers” that are over the maximum.
He said previous good years registered 75 to 100 fish.
And he said they are all caught by surfcasters from the beach at Fortescue with bloodworm as bait. The biggest problem, he added, is getting bloodworm.
We are allowed one striper between 28 inches to less than 38 inches. Cliff said a number of striped bass were 44 to 46 inches.
Just a reminder: We are required to employ in-line circle hooks when using natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker or eels for striped bass.
Cliff said white perch are mixed in with the striper.
He did not have any reports of weakfish or black drumfish there yet. Black drum, in particular, should start moving around in good numbers soon in Delaware Bay.
Corson Inlet is one of the other reported hot spots for striped bass, along with decent action in Townsends Inlet, Absecon Inlet and the Long Beach Island surf and back bays.
Noel Feliciano said Monday from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that he had reports of striped bass, some bluefish and the arrival of black drum in Lakes Bay behind Absecon Island.
He said he heard of kingfish making a showing but not many. The rocks stars on the jetties were still getting tog, he said, but they all have to go back to the water alive and flipping.
Noel said herring and bunker, a favored forage for striper and bluefish, are thick.
Ever the promoter, Feliciano has another contest in the works. This one is titled Fish Ticket. It will be free and have weekly $50 prizes, plus grand prizes at the end. More detail to come.
Bill Shillingford, of Middle Township, roves all over South Jersey. He has tagged and released more than 21,000 fish for the American Littoral Society.
After a recent ride, he said kingfish were caught in the surf at Whale Beach.
Mike Cunningham at Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle backed up Bill by reporting a “good start” on kingfish just down the beach in Sea Isle.
Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood posted a photo of a healthy striped bass caught by Brandon Olewiler, of York, Pennsylvania, with a Bomber in Delaware Bay.
A message from Sterling Harbor revealed the news that the popular Duke of Fluke tournament will be held Saturday, July 17. The captains’ meetings is 7 p.m. July 16.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
