Stop the Violence summer basketball league begins year 3 in AC on Saturday

The Stay Hungry Sports Stop the Violence Basketball League starts Saturday.
Games will be played for the first few weeks at Lagoon Park in Atlantic City city’s Venice Park section. Later in the season, the games are expected to shift to a court the city is building at Bader Field.
The league, which is beginning its third season, has become one of the highlights of the Atlantic City summer.
Stay Hungry founder Deshawn Ward organized the league. Ward and the rest of the organizers are in their mid-20s to early 30s. They include entrepreneurs and school teachers.
Summer playground games are at the core of basketball’s soul. For years, cities around the country have held prestigious outdoor tournaments in July and August.
Several former basketball standouts from Atlantic City as well as other prominent South Jersey schools will be in action this summer.
What follows is Saturday’s schedule:
4 p.m. – Philly vs. Capital Punishment
5:30 p.m. – NWA vs. Stife Life
7 p.m. – The Trenches vs. Who Got Next
8:30 p.m. - Team Nice vs. La Familia
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.