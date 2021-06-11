Stop the Violence summer basketball league begins year 3 in AC on Saturday

The Stay Hungry Sports Stop the Violence Basketball League starts Saturday.

Games will be played for the first few weeks at Lagoon Park in Atlantic City city’s Venice Park section. Later in the season, the games are expected to shift to a court the city is building at Bader Field.

The league, which is beginning its third season, has become one of the highlights of the Atlantic City summer.

Stay Hungry founder Deshawn Ward organized the league. Ward and the rest of the organizers are in their mid-20s to early 30s. They include entrepreneurs and school teachers.

Summer playground games are at the core of basketball’s soul. For years, cities around the country have held prestigious outdoor tournaments in July and August.

Several former basketball standouts from Atlantic City as well as other prominent South Jersey schools will be in action this summer.

What follows is Saturday’s schedule:

4 p.m. – Philly vs. Capital Punishment

5:30 p.m. – NWA vs. Stife Life

7 p.m. – The Trenches vs. Who Got Next

8:30 p.m. - Team Nice vs. La Familia

