Stop the Violence summer basketball league begins year 3 in A.C. on Saturday

The Stay Hungry Sports Stop the Violence Basketball League starts Saturday.
Games will be played for the first few weeks at Lagoon Park in Atlantic City's Venice Park section. Later in the season, the games are expected to shift to a court the city is building at Bader Field.
The league, in its third season, has become one of the highlights of the Atlantic City summer.
Stay Hungry founder Deshawn Ward organized the league. Ward and the rest of the organizers are in their mid-20s to early 30s. They include entrepreneurs and school teachers.
Summer playground games are at the core of basketball’s soul. For years, cities around the country have held prestigious outdoor tournaments in July and August.
Several former basketball standouts from Atlantic City as well as other prominent South Jersey schools will be in action this summer.
What follows is Saturday’s schedule:
4 p.m.: Philly vs. Capital Punishment
5:30 p.m.: NWA vs. Stife Life
7 p.m.: The Trenches vs. Who Got Next
8:30 p.m.: Team Nice vs. La Familia
Who's playing in the Stay Hungry summer hoops league in AC?
Team Nice
Anthony Raffa; Maalik Wayns; Aaron Walton-Moss; Hashim Wallace; Sal Yusef; Paul Gause; D.J. Rivera; Mike Myers; Antoinne Morgano; and James Coleman.
La Familia
Frank Turner; Nazim Derry; Junior Santel; Josh Treadwell; Jachai Simmons; Antwone Snead; Dayshawn Reynolds; Nathaniel Brown; Wayne Nelson; Nasir Morgan; Christian Mortelite; Tory Cavalieri.
NWA
Isiah Graves; Lamar Morgan; Jordan Robertson; Jordan Allen; Jordan Washington; Nick Davidson; Rob Ukawuba; Dey Richards; JaQuan Lightfoot; Ashion Centeno; Amir Bell; Aaron Johnson; Dontel Henry; Dwayne Davis; Trey Dickerson.
Stifelife
Jaymere Hadden; Maurice Hart; Hikeem Pruitt; Nate Pacius; Shawn Wilson; Kenya Brown; Isaiah Morton; Leon Daniels.
Team Philly
Corey Bethea; Brandon Austin; Arman Cane; Khalil McDonald; Richard Cranberry; James Milton; Dionte Christmas; Marcus Thomas; Yazid Powell; Daequan Davis.
Capital Punishment
Cody White; Phil Shorts; Tyrone Hill; Earl Patters; James Jones; Bilal Been; Quadir Welton; E. Coults; Kenny Wilson
The Trenches
Jamal Fields; David Laury; Safee Sabur; Joe Nickerson; Andrew Washington; Tyler Ofray; Derrick Character; Rob Hines.
Who Got Next
Maurice Dickerson; Nate Pacious; Jerome Hubbard; Juwan Jones; Tarin Smith; James Standback; Darnell Tyler; Malik Miller; Neil Thompson; Eugene Campbell
