The Stockton University women's volleyball team swept host Drew University 3-0 on Tuesday in Madison.
The Ospreys (3-5) won with set scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-22.
Rileigh Wilson led Stockton with 11 kills, and Nicole Palmer had nine. Ashley Carkhuff, who played the last two years at Drew, added eight kills and 11 digs. Teleyah Witherspoon contributed six kills and five blocks, and McKenna Ritchie had 10 digs. Kristen Burton had 15 assists and Regan Mendick finished with 14 assists.
Drew (1-6) led 9-2 and 15-8 in the third set, but Stockton rallied to win it and the match. Camille De La Torre came up with the final two kills to end the match.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
