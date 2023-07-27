The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team and two players earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association academic recognition, the university announced Wednesday.

The Ospreys earned IWLCA Academic Honor Squad status after having a 3.2 or higher tam GPA for the 2022-23 academic year. Stockton was one of 163 NCAA Division III teams to receive the award.

Individually, senior Kerstin Axe and junior Drew Coxson earned IWLCA Academic Honor Roll status. Both defenders, Axe earned a spot for the second straight year, while Coxson qualified for the first time in her career.

To qualify, individuals needed to be either a junior, senior or graduate student with a cumulative 3.50 GPA or higher. Axe and Coxson were among 964 student-athletes from Division III programs who earned the honor.

In the spring, the Ospreys finished 12-5 under first-year head coach Denise Roessler . It was the program’s most wins since 2016.

Baseball: Stockton earned American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award on Thursday for the 2022-23 academic year.

To qualify, programs must be coached by ABCA members and finish with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for the academic year.

Stockton was one of 162 NCAA Division III teams that qualified for the award. Overall, nearly 800 teams from high schools, junior colleges and four-year institutions were acknowledged by the ABCA.

In the spring, the Ospreys won 22 games, which was one short of the school record. Under forth-year coach Rich Gawlak, Stockton made the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament with a young roster that featured 14 freshmen and 13 sophomores.